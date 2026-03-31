Cardinals History: Team signs All-Star reliever in a deal that sours quickly

On March 31st, 2018, the St. Louis Cardinals were still in search of reliable relievers to fill out a bullpen. John Mozeliak had already inked right-handed reliever Luke Gregerson to a one-year deal to be the team's closer. Additionally, the Cardinals traded outfielder Randal Grichuk for two relievers in Dominic Leone and Connor Greene. Jason Motte was also brought back on a minor-league deal, though he wasn't figured to be a major player in the bullpen at 35 years old.

To bolster the bullpen even further, Mozeliak signed Greg Holland, a three-time All-Star, to a one-year, $14-million deal just hours before first pitch on Opening Day.

On March 31st, 2018, The St. Louis Cardinals signed All-Star reliever Greg Holland to a lucrative deal only for it to fall flat on its face.

Greg Holland was a three-time All-Star who had received down-ballot Cy Young votes before signing with the Cardinals late in March of 2018. In 2017, he led the National League with 41 saves and had a 3.61 ERA. 2018 would be his second year after having Tommy John Surgery, typically the year where pitchers return to their form following this procedure.

There were signs of Holland's eventual plummet late in the 2017 season, as he logged only 13 saves with a 6.38 ERA across the final 26 games of the year. However, the Cardinals needed a veteran reliever after Alex Reyes got hurt and went on the 60-day DL. Holland spent 10 days with High-A Palm Beach after his signing, and he joined the Cardinals for the first time on April 9th.

On paper, this signing made sense. It was a bit pricey, but the Cardinals needed a reliable and experienced reliever in 2018. Holland had a proven track record, and he was still at a solid age of 32.

Holland's Cardinals tenure started off inauspiciously, as he appeared in the tenth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. He walked four batters, allowed one run to score, and logged only one out. The Cardinals lost this game.

Holland finished his brief time in St. Louis with a 7.92 ERA, a 2.240 WHIP, and a 4.56 FIP. He had as many walks (22) as he did strikeouts in only 25 innings of work. In only 32 appearances, Holland managed to be worth -1.4 bWAR.

The Cardinals designated him for assignment on July 27th, and they released him on August 1st.

The Cardinals also lost a draft pick as a result of signing Holland since he was offered a qualifying offer by the Colorado Rockies after the 2017 season.

There was nothing redeeming about the Greg Holland signing prior to the 2018 season.

Holland joined a list of several other Cardinals relievers who were signed to lucrative contracts but never panned out. Andrew Miller and Brett Cecil were also signed in the 2010s, and they weren't overly successful with the Cardinals despite having strong track records of success as well. Since these signings, the Cardinals have largely stayed away from expensive free agent relievers, instead opting to spend money in the budget pool with pitchers like Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, and Andrew Kittredge.