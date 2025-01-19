Cardinals History: Ozzie Smith's record-setting deal and Stan Musial's passing

There are few days in St. Louis Cardinals' history where two legendary players can share the same day for two drastically different reasons.

That is the case for January 19th.

On one hand, we have a historic player signing a record-setting deal. On the other hand, we have the passing of a baseball legend.

Ozzie Smith became the first million-dollar shortstop in baseball history on January 19th, 1983

On January 19th, 1983, shortstop Ozzie Smith signed a three-year deal worth $3.6 million. It was the first contract for any shortstop to reach seven figures. Smith, who was 28 at the time, was coming off his first season with the Cardinals. He finished 1982 with a 5.1 bWAR and a Gold Glove at shortstop. The Wizard's first year in St. Louis after departing Dan Diego was a great introduction to the fans of St. Louis.

During his three-year contract, Ozzie would go to three All-Star Games, win three Gold Gloves, have a 93 OPS+, steal 100 bags, and receive MVP votes in two of the three years. From 1983-1985, Ozzie Smith racked up 15.2 bWAR, a great total for any player, even one of Ozzie's caliber.

The Cardinals failed to make the postseason in either 1983 or 1984, but they came back with a vengeance in 1985. Ozzie was a part of the 1985 National League pennant team. He hit .435 in the NLCS that year with 10 hits in only six games.

In his career, Ozzie would attend 15 All-Star games, win 13 Gold Gloves, and win the Roberto Clemente Award.

Ozzie's signing for a record contract set up many players for success down the road, particularly at the shortstop position. Now, we see players who play one of the toughest positions on the field agree to contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. It all started with The Wizard breaking the million-dollar barrier.

Stan "The Man" Musial passes on January 19th, 2013

Stan Musial was inarguably the greatest player to ever play for the St. Louis Cardinals. Musial was born in Pennsylvania in 1920, and he played for the Cardinals for 22 years; his entire career was spent in St. Louis.

Musial is the franchise's all-time leader in position player bWAR, offensive bWAR, games played, at-bats, runs scored, hits, singles, doubles, triples, home runs, runs batted in, walks, and win probability added. He emulated everything that it meant to be a Cardinal.

When Stan the Man passed, the entire world mourned. His passing wasn't just a sad day for baseball and those around the sport. Sure, he was one of the greatest baseball players of all time, but he was also a gentleman and fighter through and through. From his Hall of Fame harmonica performance to his service for our country during World War II, Musial gave life his all, and that was evident up until the moment of his death.

During his playing career, Stan Musial won three MVPs, three World Series, seven batting titles, and he attended the All-Star game 24 times as a player, a record in baseball that is tied with Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.

Not only did Musial rack up the accolades on the field, but he also received recognition for his efforts beyond the field. Former President Barack Obama bestowed the Medal of Freedom, the highest honor for an American civilian, to Musial on February 15, 2011.

Sportscaster Bob Costas put it best when he said "All Musial represents is more than two decades of sustained excellence and complete decency as a human being."

On this January 19th, we as Cardinal and baseball fans are able to reflect on the memories of two legends of the franchise: Ozzie Smith, who set records that would set up players in the future for financial success, and Stan Musial, a man who embodied what it meant to be a man for others.