Cardinals History: John Mozeliak strikes gold with reclamation pitcher signing

John Mozeliak's first offseason as general manager prior to the 2008 season was a busy one. He had to trade a disgruntled third baseman, move an aged Jim Edmonds, and rebuild an ailing starting rotation.

Three weeks before Opening Day 2008, John Mozeliak put the final touches on a busy first winter by signing a veteran starting pitcher looking to have a comeback.

On March 13th, 2008, then-St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak signed starting pitcher Kyle Lohse, a reclamation project of sorts.

The St. Louis Cardinals were entering the 2008 season with a fractured starting rotation. Mark Mulder was still rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Chris Carpenter was on his way back from elbow surgery. Joel Piniero, who was acquired late in the 2007 season via trade, had shoulder stiffness that was putting his availability in jeopardy. Matt Clement, whom the Cardinals signed on January 3rd, 2008, had yet to pitch after having shoulder surgery a year and a half prior to his signing.

Suffice it to say, the Cardinals needed starting pitching help, and they needed it fast. On March 13, 2008, John Mozeliak signed a starting pitcher who was looking to re-establish himself as a dominant starter. Kyle Lohse, who was drafted in the 29th round of the 1999 draft, posted a 63-74 record with a 4.82 ERA up to that point in his career. He had played for three teams already and been shuffled throughout the minors.

Lohse would be 29 for the entirety of the 2008 season, still relatively young when it comes to pitchers in the majors. Mozeliak signed Lohse primarily as a filler in the rotation to work with Adam Wainwright and Braden Looper.

The one-year, $4.25 million deal fell far short of what Scott Boras, Lohse's agent, wanted for the right-hander. However, Lohse's market never materialized, and he was forced to settle for a late deal valued far below his expectations.

“I didn’t really think it was a possibility coming over here, but unfortunately, (because of) all the injuries, it ended up being a good fit,” said Lohse of the signing. “I always liked going to St. Louis. It’s a good situation for me, I think.”

Lohse pitched quite well for the Cardinals in 2008, finishing with a 15-6 record and a 3.78 ERA across 33 starts and 200 innings. He proved both health and effectiveness in his first year with the Cardinals, and he was able to parlay that performance into a four-year, $41 million extension in late September of 2008.

He finished his Cardinals career with a 55-35 record, a 3.90 ERA, and Cy Young votes in 2012, by far the best season of his career. He had a 16-3 record with a 2.86 ERA and a 143 ERA+ across 211 innings. Lohse was exceptionally consistent and productive for the Cardinals, and he was able to revive his career in St. Louis.

One of John Mozeliak's first signings as general manager was starting pitcher Kyle Lohse. What started as a placeholder signing became a shrewd move that paid huge dividends for half a decade for the Cardinals. Without Kyle Lohse, the Cardinals may not have had as much success as they did in the late 2000s and early 2010s. He was an integral part of the 2011 World Series squad despite struggling in the postseason that year.