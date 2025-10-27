Cardinals History: A day filled with World Series drama

A cursory look at October 27th in St. Louis Cardinals history books will show a plethora of major events related to the World Series for one of baseball's most historic franchises.

There are five historical World Series moments in St. Louis Cardinals' franchise history today. Some of these events will evoke memories of joy and elation, while others will bring up feelings of regret, remorse, and sadness. Regardless, this is certainly a day that several generations of Cardinals fans will remember.

The Highs

2006 World Series Game 5

The St. Louis Cardinals were in the World Series for the second time in three years in 2006. It was a star-studded roster filled with names of players like Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, Jim Edmonds, and Chris Carpenter that featured a supporting cast including Chris Duncan, David Eckstein, and Scott Spiezio.

In Busch Stadium III's inaugural season, the Cardinals defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-2 in Game 5 of the World Series; this was the club's first championship since 1982.

2011 World Series Game 6

In one of the most iconic games in World Series history, the St. Louis Cardinals were able to defeat the Texas Rangers in 11 innings to extend the series and eventually win.

In Game 6, the Cardinals were down to their last strike multiple times, and David Freese's two-run triple in the ninth inning and walk-off home run in the eleventh to win the game are etched into every fan's memory.

The Lows

1985 World Series Game 7

The 1985 St. Louis Cardinals team was one of the best in franchise history. Jack Clark, Tommy Herr, Ozzie Smith, Vince Coleman, Willie McGee, and John Tudor were just some of the names on this World Series roster. The Cardinals led the league in stolen bases that year, their defense was as stout as ever, and their pitching staff had the third-best ERA in the league.

However, this talent wasn't enough to beat the Kansas City Royals and win the World Series. The Cardinals lost game seven of the series on October 27th to the Royals.

2004 World Series Game 4

In 2004, the Cardinals won 105 games thanks to an MVP-esque seasons from the Big Three of Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen, and Jim Edmonds. The three finished third, fourth, and fifth in MVP voting respectively. The Cardinals rolled through the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and the Houston Astros in the NLCS to make it to the Fall Classic. The Red Sox swept the Anaheim Angels and had a comeback series win against the New York Yankees.

On October 27, 2004, the Boston Red Sox finished the sweep of the Cardinals to win their first World Series in 86 years to end The Curse of the Bambino.

2013 World Series Game 6

For the second time in less than a decade, the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox faced off in the World Series. In 2013, the Red Sox and Cardinals faced off in Game 6 on October 27th. A rotation that included Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha, and Lance Lynn led the Cardinals to the World Series that year.

For the first time in World Series history, a pick-off play ended the game and the series on October 27th. Pinch runner Kolten Wong, who came on for Allen Craig in a 4-2 game, got caught sleeping and was picked off to end the game and the series.