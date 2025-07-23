Cardinals History: 10 years ago, Jim Hayes conducted Busch Stadium's oddest interview

In his 24 years working for the St. Louis Cardinals, Jim Hayes has interviewed countless people. Whether he is holding pregame and postgame discussions with Cardinals players or talking with family members of players making their debuts, "The Cat" is an excellent producer of regional cable journalism.

But as professionally as Hayes works at his craft, the behavior of his interview subjects is out of his control, and it's unlikely that he ever felt as powerless as he did on July 23, 2015, during a home make-up game after a rainout against the Kansas City Royals.

Ten years ago, Hayes organized what would become one of the strangest interviews in modern Cardinals history.

In the top of the fifth inning, Hayes strolled up to the AT&T Rooftop (since renamed the Hoffmann Brothers Rooftop) and spoke to four people enjoying their first game in the luxurious section.

The interview contained a man who proclaimed that everyone's attitude in the AT&T Rooftop was "first class" and then proceeded to compare it to the "Orange is the New Black" character Piper Chapman in Litchfield Penitentiary; a woman who preferred the bathrooms over the food and the crowd, then saying that there were drugs in the nearby bathroom before laughing and assuring Hayes that she was only joking; and the man calling the 2015 iteration of the Cardinals to that point as "classic" before adding the puzzling phrase "Go to bat."

After the bizarre interview concluded, Hayes directed the game back to Dan McLaughlin, the Cardinals' play-by-play broadcaster, who was unable to control his laughter at what had just taken place.

The Cardinals won that game 4-3 and would go on to have an excellent season, finishing 100-62, good for first in the division, but losing a heartbreaking NLDS against the second-place Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals have not reached that record since then, and it was their best finish since they achieved an identical record in 2005.

Despite that season's bitter conclusion, the AT&T Rooftop interview lives on as one of the most memorable moments for viewers at home, and Hayes continues to be a class act before, during and after Cardinals games.