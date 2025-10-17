Cardinals hero David Freese has not ruled out a red jacket in his future

David Freese catapulted himself into St. Louis Cardinals lore with his performance in the 2011 postseason and heroics in Game 6 of the World Series, and 12 years later, many Cardinals fans wanted to reward him with the highest honor a former member of the team can receive: a red jacket and a spot in the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

However, to the dismay of plenty of fans around Cardinals Nation, Freese declined the induction. But on an interview with 101 ESPN on Oct. 16, Freese mentioned that a spot in the Cardinals Ring of Honor may still be on the table.

Freese has not ruled out another chance for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

"If it comes up down the road and my brain's a little different on it and maybe I just think about things a little bit differently, that could happen," said Freese in the interview. "And I'm fully aware why people think I should have it. I understand why I should have it."

For several years after his career had concluded, Freese avoided the spotlight in St. Louis, and several stories emerged regarding his struggles with alcohol and depression that had plagued him throughout his time with the Cardinals. Freese clarified that his rejection of the Cardinals Hall of Fame was not due to his statistics with the team, which pale in comparison to other members of the hallowed club, but because he wasn't proud of the person he was at the time.

"It's not because of the career I had," he said. "There's just so many things off the field. You know, I got my butt shipped out of there; it's like an 'I didn't hold up my end of the bargain' type of feeling."

It wasn't just the fans who wanted to see him inducted. According to Freese, several esteemed members of the Cardinals organization attempted to persuade him to accept the honor.

"The more people that reached out, the more I'm like 'no,'" Freese said. "So I think the best thing was to let nobody hit me up and just let me stew on it. Tony [La Russa] reached out, and we had a good talk on it. I talked to the DeWitts, and everyone was really understanding to an extent of my decision."

Over the past few years, Freese has begun to accept and enjoy the spotlight that has been thrust upon him, and he has made several trips back to St. Louis from his home in Texas. Now, instead of avoiding the attention, Freese welcomes it.

"I would love to do the song and dance," he said, referring to basking in the glow of the Cardinals faithful. "As much as I act like I don't like it, I fully understand it. I fully love it. I think I'm stepping over that line of embracing what I did."

Freese said the hardest part of spurning the red jacket was thinking of how he isn't a part of the Opening Day festivities when members of Cardinals Hall of Fame gather, as he holds Chris Carpenter and others in high regard.

If he were to change his tune and accept the honor, Freese acknowledged that 2026 would not be the best time to do it because of Albert Pujols' and Yadier Molina's inductions into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. Still, he hasn't closed the door on eventually accepting a spot in the Hall.

"I'd love to put it on one day if it works out and everyone feels comfortable about it," Freese said. "I'd love to be a part of that because I understand what it means."