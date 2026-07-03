Cardinals' headlining prospect from Ryan Helsley trade living up to his billing

During last year's trade deadline sell-off, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired a splattering of prospects for rental pieces like Steven Matz, Ryan Helsley, and Phil Maton. The fruits of John Mozeliak's labor from his final deadline are already showing, with Blaze Jordan seeing big-league time. However, the best prospect to come to St. Louis was Jesus Baez, and he's putting on quite a show in the minors right now.

Baez, 21, was a part of the package from the New York Mets for reliever Ryan Helsley. The organization's 19th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline stands five feet and ten inches and weighs 180 pounds. Signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2022, Baez was New York's Dominican Summer League Player of the Year that same year with a .744 OPS.

He continued to show offensive prowess two years later when he posted a 121 wRC+ with the Mets' Single-A affiliate as a teenager. Baez's rise up New York's farm system was rapid, and he had a lot of promise. After a torn meniscus ended his 2024 season, Baez restarted in Low-A at St. Lucie before a promotion and a subsequent trade to St. Louis at the deadline.

In just 27 games with High-A Peoria, Baez slashed .243/.303/.378 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in just 27 games. Good, not great.

St. Louis Cardinals infield prospect Jesus Baez is putting up big numbers in the minors.

Baez is primarily known for his cannon of an arm, but he's showing some serious growth at the plate this year.

Through 61 games between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, Baez has a .262/.317/.545 slash line with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs for a 112 wRC+. All the while, he has just a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate.

Baez's 14 home runs in High-A this year set a single-season record for the Peoria Chiefs.

His numbers at Springfield, despite him being more than a year younger than his average competition, are even more impressive. In seven games, Baez has a .400/.464/.1.040 slash line for a 1.504 OPS. He's slugged five home runs in just seven games, including two in last night's game. He's now hit four home runs in his last three games.

JESÚS BÁEZ YOU AREN'T REAL. His second homer of the game, fourth in the last three games! pic.twitter.com/7ezK1tzRgD — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 2, 2026

His 19 home runs on the season are tied for 15th in all of Minor League Baseball.

Defensively, Baez has found a home at shortstop. While he's played at third base (seven games) and second base (14 games), he's already played 37 games at shortstop. He has committed eight errors there, but he boasts a 45-grade glove and a 60-grade arm. His range appears to be his weakest quality defensively, but there's plenty of room to grow into the position. If all else fails, third base as a fallback is a wonderful option for Jesus Baez.

Jesus Baez is the second "Baez" in the Cardinals' farm system to have a massive offensive season. Joshua Baez, who is pacing the minors with 26 home runs, has been electric in Memphis all year. He's knocking on the door of a promotion to the majors very soon. Baez Bash Bros has a nice ring to it.