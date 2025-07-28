Cardinals handed trade deadline gift with Emmanuel Clase sports betting investigation

The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position to take advantage of contending teams' need for shutdown relievers, and breaking news regarding Major League Baseball's latest gambling scandal is going to give the Cardinals even more leverage in those negotiations.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is reporting that Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave as a part of MLB's sports-betting investigation that recently sidelined fellow Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz (who was being investigated for a pitch he threw against Cardinals' catcher Pedro Pages). Clase was a name that teams around the league were checking in on at this year's trade deadline in hopes of making a massive swing to upgrade their bullpen.

Cardinals' Ryan Helsley just became even more valuable on the trade market with the scandal surrounding Emmanuel Clase

Helsley, one of the top closers available on the trade market, will be even more coveted by opposing teams now that they may have been flirting with the idea of adding Clase to their mix. While there has been smoke that Twins' relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax could be available in a deal, they are the only two arms that could even rival Helsley's value as the clock ticks down on time remaining ahead of the deadline.

Helsley recently told reporters that he believed there was a "90% chance" he would be moved at this year's deadline, despite wishing he could remain with the Cardinals. In 36 games this season, Helsley has a 3.00 ERA and 26.1 K%, regression from what he's been the last few years, but still great production. His slider has gotten back to being a truly elite pitch, and if a rival team thinks they can help Helsley regain his feel for his fastball, it is easy to see how Helsley could get back to the guy who posted a 1.25 ERA, 2.45 ERA, and 2.04 ERA in three consecutive seasons from 2022 to 2024.

Clubs like the Phillies, Dodgers, Astros, Blue Jays, Cubs, Mariners, and pretty much any other contenders could use a Helsley in their bullpen, and my guess is that over the next few days, one of them makes an aggressive offer to swipe Helsley from the Cardinals' hands. The Cardinals reportedly still think Helsley could be worth a qualifying offer this offseason, so teams will have to offer the Cardinals more than what they believe that compensation pick would be worth.