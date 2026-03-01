Cardinals Gold Glove shortstop Masyn Winn once threw a combined no-hitter to whom?!

St. Louis Cardinals fans all know that Masyn Winn used to be a solid pitcher before becoming a Gold Glove shortstop. Winn, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Kingwood High School in Texas, made only one appearance on the mound for St. Louis. In 2021, he threw just one inning for High-A Peoria, striking out one and not allowing a single hit.

Winn's time on the mound was quite brief after being drafted, but prior to becoming a professional, he was a strong pitcher. He was so good that he once pitched a combined no-hitter for Team USA over a decade ago.

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn once threw a combined no-hitter with Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong with Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes catching.

Yes, you read that right.

Current St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn once threw a combined no-hitter with Chicago Cubs All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Cy Young winner Paul Skenes was behind the dish. Quite the mix-up of positions.

On their official Twitter/X page, Major League Baseball posted a video where PCA and Skenes discussed this historic moment in Team USA history.

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Masyn Winn once threw a combined no-hitter …



And Paul Skenes was the catcher 😲 pic.twitter.com/zBjODvkpEM — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2026

"Masyn (Winn) and I, we played on 12-and-under USA baseball team. We went to Mazatlan, Mexico," said Crow-Armstrong. "Masyn was by far the best pitcher there. I think I started that game actually. I definitely remember mercy ruling whoever we played, but the coolest part about that was that our catcher was Paul Skenes."

"I think I caught (PCA) because he was a pitcher at the time," said Skenes of the memorable experience. "I don't even remember if he hit in the tournament. I didn't pitch in the tournament, and I don't think he hit in the tournament."

These three National League Central rivals once played together for Team USA back in 2014 as members of their 12U team. Team USA finished second to Nicaragua that year, losing in the Gold medal game 5-4.

Team USA won 19-0 against Costa Rica and 11-0 against Brazil earlier in the tournament, so it's possible this no-hitter came against either of those opponents.

Winn appeared in 10 games as a hitter and pitched 10 innings as a member of the 12U National Team that went 7-2 and won silver at the 2014 COPABE 12U Pan American Championships. He also hit .304 with a .429 OBP while driving in four runners on seven hits. Winn also put his speed on display in that tournament, stealing two bags in only nine games. As a pitcher, Masyn finished with a 2-0 record and a save on the mound without giving up a run. He struck out 14 batters, surrendering just three hits and six walks.

Winn's days as a pitcher are long over, but he was once a superb two-way player. Pete Crow-Armstrong's days on the mound are long gone as well, but Paul Skenes, who once caught no-hitters, is now looking to throw no-hitters on a weekly basis. Oh, how the tables have turned for these former teammates-turned-division rivals.