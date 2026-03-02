Cardinals go viral for providing the best deal for fans in all of sports

Times are tough for many families right now, so it is truly a breath of fresh air to see a professional sports team try to provide deals to fans who want to go out and enjoy their favorite teams.

In fact, the St. Louis Cardinals may now be providing the best deal for fans in all of sports.

The Cardinals are set to introduce a new fan experience in 2026 called "Coca-Cola Unlimited," pairing tickets sold in Big Mac Land (sections 271/272) with an unlimited food and beverage deal, including many of their fan-favorite items. Tickets in that section start as low as $29 for games this year (but prices will vary based on opponent/day of the week).

Brandon Kiley of 101 ESPN shared this great deal over on X this weekend, and in the days and hours since, many national outlets have picked up on how sweet of an offer this is for fans.

Wow, this is quite a deal the #STLCards just announced. This is a good way to get your family to the ballpark this season. https://t.co/NzUjEZ55Ec pic.twitter.com/G9leQOqhnU — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) February 27, 2026

The Cardinals' all-you-can-eat ticket deal is being praised as one of the best deals for fans in professional sports.

For fans interested in taking part in this deal, the Cardinals are offering the following items unlimited for fans with Coca-Cola unlimited tickets: fountain drinks, hot dogs, chicken tenders, nacho chips and cheese, french fries, bratwurst, popcorn, kettle chips, peanuts, and ice cream cups. Fans are limited to grabbing only three items per visit to the concessions stand.

If you've been on social media since this caught fire, you'll have seen so many different popular accounts run with this offer, comparing it to some of the best deals in all of sports, like how the Atlanta Falcons handle their lowered concession prices and other deals that professional teams are making available to their fans.

The St. Louis Cardinals may have the best food promo in baseball 🗣️🌭



An "all-you-can-eat" with your ballpark favorites under $30 sounds amazing 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ieI8vKyooc — DraftKings (@DraftKings) March 1, 2026

The Cardinals currently allow fans to bring their own food and drinks into the ballpark, so fans do have even cheaper alternatives if they so desire. But I know for many fans, being able to eat hot and ready food at the ballpark is a major part of the experience, and so this is a really awesome deal for fans who want that experience but don't want to break the bank.

Will this bring more fans to the ballpark this year? Maybe! We all know winning will mostly dictate that. But assuming this is more than just a hit on social media, fans may see this as a fun way to spend an afternoon or evening this summer with friends or family. Remember when I said that it's receiving universal praise? Well, just go look at the quote tweets on these posts about the deal — you've got Milwaukee Brewers fans wanting to make whoever decided to implement this the president!

I want whoever made this decision to be President of the United States https://t.co/zw4g3BXNAY — John Egan (@BrewersRaptor) March 1, 2026

I know the state of fandom in Cardinals baseball is rocky right now, but many are excited about the new direction the club is heading in, and it's really nice to see them try and do right by fans at the ballpark when they are already expecting losses in revenue once again.