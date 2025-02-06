Cardinals' first major league acquisition of the offseason is an underwhelming one

Well, it took over four months, but the St. Louis Cardinals have finally made their first major-league transaction this offseason. They were the final team to make a transaction at this level in all of Major League Baseball.

The Cardinals and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a trade involving utility man Michael Helman. In exchange, the Cardinals are sending cash considerations to the Twins. Both the Minnesota Twins and the St. Louis Cardinals have confirmed this transaction. This move fills the final spot on the club's 40-man roster.

We have acquired INF/OF Michael Helman from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations.



Our 40-player roster now stands at 40. pic.twitter.com/w88ZnhZ79u — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 6, 2025

Helman, 28, was drafted in the 11th round of the 2018 draft by the Minnesota Twins out of Texas A&M University, and he's spent his entire career in Minneapolis. He made his lone 10 major-league plate appearances in 2024, and he has two doubles to go along with three strikeouts. The right-handed batter has a career minor-league line of .260/.333/.439 for a .772 OPS in 477 games.

Helman is able to play across the diamond, but he has logged the bulk of his innings in the outfield and at third base. He can also play second base and shortstop, but those aren't his strong suits. He can capably all three outfield spots.

The Cardinals' offseason plans have been stalled due to Nolan Arenado's trade market being virtually non-existent. Despite having a deal with the Houston Astros that would have sent the eight-time All-Star to Houston, John Mozeliak has been unable to make any further progress in negotiations.

Helman will likely be near the end of the depth chart for the Cardinals given his inexperience, but he could be the right-handed outfielder that John Mozeliak has been searching for this offseason.

The Cardinals' offseason has been underwhelming to put it lightly. They were the last team to make a transaction involving their major-league roster whether it be a trade or a free agent signing, and the moves they have made regarding the roster have been minor-league deals. This trade won't do much to move the proverbial needle of optimism amongst fans.

Meanwhile, future president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom has been quite busy in the front office hiring executives to improve the player development pipeline along with various coaches and instructors to help with said development.

Michael Helman could surprise fans, but he'll probably find himself as the 26th man if that. Hopefully, John Mozeliak has more up his sleeve, as pitchers and catchers are due to report to spring training very soon.