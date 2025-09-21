Cardinals fans give John Mozeliak a classy sendoff in his final home games

Friday night at Busch Stadium carried a different kind of significance for the St. Louis Cardinals. Before a pitch was thrown, the focus turned to John Mozeliak, the man who has been a central figure in shaping the organization since 2007.

As Derrick Goold reported, the Cardinals held a tribute for Mozeliak, who was surrounded by family and friends in a suite. His image on the Jumbotron drew a warm ovation from the Busch Stadium crowd, a moment marking his final home weekend as the team’s President of Baseball Operations.

It would have been easy for fans to meet this with indifference or even frustration. Mozeliak’s tenure has been under fire in recent years, with some roster decisions and a lack of postseason success sparking debate. Yet as longtime columnist Bernie Miklasz noted, “Recent criticism aside, there is also time to salute someone for playing such a prominent role in a prosperous era of #STLCards history.”

That prosperous era is hard to deny. Under Mozeliak’s leadership, the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series, made another Fall Classic in 2013, and reached the postseason with remarkable regularity.

Adam Wainwright, one of the faces of that success, added perspective earlier this week: “You have to celebrate the incredible work that he & his group did accomplish here.” Mozeliak was instrumental in bringing in and developing the core players of that championship era, something Wainwright hasn’t forgotten.

Pitcher Lance Lynn echoed that sentiment after Friday’s tribute, reflecting on Mozeliak’s role in his own career. “Mo’s been here my whole career, minus the couple years I wasn’t,” Lynn said. “He’s always treated me with respect, and I owe a lot to him for believing in me early on and giving me a chance to pitch in this organization.” His comments showed the personal side of Mozeliak’s leadership — the trust he placed in players who became long-term fixtures.

Mozeliak's farewell moment captured what makes Cardinals baseball unique

The fans responded in kind, standing to cheer and showing respect. It wasn’t about ignoring recent frustrations — it was about recognizing the broader arc of Mozeliak’s service.

In an era where front office figures are often lightning rods for criticism, Cardinals fans showed that gratitude still has a place. Mozeliak’s farewell ovation was a reminder of what makes St. Louis unique: the ability to balance passion with perspective.

As Mozeliak steps away after 30 years, the cheers he received Friday night felt like the perfect, classy sendoff.