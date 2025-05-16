Cardinals facing pressure thanks to rival's cakewalk schedule

As the St. Louis Cardinals continue to run circles around their opponents, going 10-1 in their last 11 games, they find themselves just one game out of first place in the NL Central. The team they're chasing is none other than the rival Chicago Cubs, who sit at 25-19, while the Cardinals are 24-20.

There was some concern that the Cardinals' hot streak was somewhat of a mirage after they had just swept the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, but after they won two of three games in the hostile environment of Philadelphia, it looks as though the Cardinals are the real deal. But as an easy portion of the Cardinals' schedule wraps up, the Cubs are about to sail on some smooth waters over the next few series.

The Cubs' upcoming breeze of a schedule makes the Cardinals' next few series crucial.

The Cubs' next 18 games have them opposing the Chicago White Sox (14-30), Miami Marlins (16-26), Cincinnati Reds (21-24), Colorado Rockies (7-36), Reds again, and the Nationals (18-27). That's a combined record of 76-143 (if we only count the Reds once). Although baseball is one of the most unpredictable sports, the Cubs should be heavy favorites to win every single one of these series. That means that to remain in the hunt for the divisional crown, the Cardinals have to match the North Siders every step of the way.

The Cardinals have a significantly tougher 18-game stretch, as they will take on the Kansas City Royals (25-20), Detroit Tigers (29-15), Arizona Diamondbacks (23-21), Baltimore Orioles (15-27), Texas Rangers (23-21), and the Royals again, which shakes out to an opposing record of 115-104.

These games could make or break the Cardinals as legitimate divisional contenders, and their performance, as well as that of the Cubs, may have a sizable impact on the Cardinals' decisions at the trade deadline. If the Cardinals return to their moribund 2023 or 2024 ways while the Cubs surge, it could be selling year for the Cardinals, as most expected it to be. But if they continue to surprise and keep pace with the Cubs, it could force the front office into a more difficult position.

With many lapsed fans beginning to open their eyes again to a team that has exceeded most expectations, as well as students leaving school for the summer, Busch Stadium could soon be rocking again. The Cardinals will need to feed off of that energy as they continue to rely on their high-powered offense, lockdown defense and suddenly lights-out bullpen while hoping their starting pitchers can keep their heads above water. If all goes well and they continue to put pressure on their Windy City foes, it might be a special summer in St. Louis.