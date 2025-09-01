Cardinals expand roster with Scott activation and underwhelming bullpen move

September roster expansion means different things for different organizations as teams try to decide between prospect playing time and the push for the playoffs. This year, once again, the St. Louis Cardinals are finishing off a lost season, and even with JJ Wetherholt mashing in Triple-A, the team opted to play it safe with their now 28-man roster.

Cardinals activate Victor Scott II and recall reliever Chris Roycroft as rosters expand

While other teams around the league may be calling up top prospects, the Cardinals will continue giving Victor Scott II the opportunity to finish a full season at the major league. Scott, who was injured just over two weeks ago when he collided with the outfield wall, has been a below-average bat but has been one of the game's best defenders while playing center field. The speedster ended the first half of the season with a .235 batting average while popping four homers and stealing 27 bases. His 23-game healthy stretch after the break was a struggle for Scott, as he hit just .176, but he did look to be cutting down on his strikeouts at the plate. During his short three-game rehab assignment, Scott went 1-for-8 with a walk and a stolen base. Even with Nathan Church up with the big league team, VSII should take back his role as the team's starting center fielder.

The second move does not come as a surprise, as Derrick Goold and others reported the Chris Roycroft was seen as likely to fill the bullpen opening. Earlier today, it was noted that Riley O'Brien has been dealing with some shoulder fatigue, but he has not yet been put on the injured list. Roycroft, then, will just be taking the additional opening that pops up every September until a further decision is made on O'Brien.

The recall will be Roycroft's fourth stint with the major league squad this season after putting together a serviceable year out of the pen in 2024. In Roycroft's 14 games with the Cardinals, he has only finished 13 innings while allowing 14 hits and 9 walks en route to a 6.92 ERA. With Memphis, the tall righty has at least been more consistent and has a 4.82 ERA in 46.2 innings covering 35 games. He has also struck out just more than a batter per inning and has turned things around in August. In 16 innings last month, Roycroft had a 2.81 ERA and trimmed his WHIP down to a 1.19 thanks to his ability to be in the strike zone more than he was previously. It would be unexpected to see Roycroft handle many high-leverage spots to close out this year, but the team may also opt to throw him in the fire to help evaluate his status for next season. Until O'Brien either returns to full health or is placed on the injured list, the Cardinals will again be playing more short-handed than their opponents, even with the extra roster spot for the month.