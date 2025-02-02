Cardinals draft and develop model places greater importance on international free agency

In Major League Baseball, there are a variety of ways to build a team. Free agency, trades, the amateur draft, and international free agency all allow an organization to fill out its roster. International free agency is by far the cheapest way to build a squad. However, this method also has the most volatility.

With the St. Louis Cardinals now transitioning back to the draft-and-develop model that gave them so much success in the first 20 years of this century, they must find as many ways as possible to field a cheap yet competitive team. International free agency allows them to do that to the highest degree.

Historically, the Cardinals have struggled with the international draft and free agency period. Their best selection in recent memory would be Carlos Martinez, but he's an outlier when looking at the larger scheme of international free agents. The latest batch of international free agents who have found some success in their professional careers include Ivan Herrera (Panama), Leonardo Bernal (Panama), and that's about it. The Cardinals have not been able to be successful in the international draft.

On one of the most recent episodes of Best Podcast in Baseball, Derrick Goold spoke with fellow columnist Jeff Gordon about what it will take to be successful following this "reset" period. Gordon brought up international free agency as a route toward success.

"The only way you can beat (the cycle) is you have to absolutely nail it at the international market," said Gordon. "(The Cardinals) went after some high-ceiling, young-age guys in this latest round. You've gotta nail that because that's one area where you're not as handcuffed as you are with the (amateur) draft."

Thanks to their luck in the MLB Draft lottery, the Cardinals will have the fifth overall selection in the 2025 MLB Amateur Draft. Their bonus pool will also be sizable as a result of this pick. This will also be reflected in their international pool bonuses in the 2026 free agency class.

The Cardinals chose toolsy, high-talent players in this year's international free agency period. Royelny Strop, former major leaguer Pedro Strop's son, was the club's highest selection. Royel is currently a center fielder, but he projects to be a corner outfielder down the road given his 6'1", 178 lb frame at just 16 years old. He has the potential to be a plus-power hitter with strong bat-to-ball skills. MLB Pipeline ranked Strop 28th in their top 50 international prospects.

The Cardinals also signed MLB Pipeline's 37th-ranked international prospect Kenly Hunter. Hunter is an athletic center fielder with plus speed and a solid ability to make contact. Strop and Hunter were the club's only signings in the top 50 prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

Bill DeWitt Jr., John Mozeliak, and Chaim Bloom seem intent on squeezing the most value and production out of their players in the current landscape of baseball. Taking advantage of baseball's cheapest route of building a roster would be wise.

International free agents are often lottery tickets; we're talking about teenagers here, after all. However, with the proper talent evaluation and development plan, the Cardinals could beat the system and field a talented, cost-controlled team in the future. It will take some luck and plenty of preparation, but St. Louis could find some stars through international free agency.