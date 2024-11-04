Cardinals do right by forgotten pitcher in their organization

Remember the name Packy Naughton? Did you know he is still with the St. Louis Cardinals organization? Well if you did not, the club just extended the lefty on a two-year minor league deal, something that was a classy (and wise) move by the club.

Naughton was claimed off of waivers from the Angels by St. Louis in March 2022, and after making 26 appearances with the club that season, he tore his flexor tendon in 2023 and has been rehabbing from that injury ever since. Unfortunately, Naughton retore his flexor and his UCL while rehabbing back in July, requiring Tommy John surgery and another flexor repair, meaning he now miss the entire 2025 season as well.

In what I would deem as a classy move by the organization, Naughton took to Instagram to announce that he was returning on that two-year minor league deal, giving him all of 2025 to rehab with the club before getting a shot to make his way back in 2026.

It's not a splashy move by any means, but one that could provide some depth in 2026 for the club, and if all goes well, Naughton could be an important left-handed option for their bullpen in the future.

Naughton was a unique arm for the Cardinals to deploy since he has been with the club. He is capable of covering multiple innings and is flexible in how he is deployed. He can come into a game early or late, in a big spot or to cover innings, and is also someone they can match up left on left for a big out as needed.

By the time Naughton is back on the mound, there may be a three-year gap in appearances for the lefty. We have no idea what he is going to look like when that day comes, but it's a low-risk bet for the Cardinals to place here. If Naughton struggles to regain form, well, it was just a minor-league deal. But if all goes well, their investment will pay off in a substantial way.

Even if it doesn't, I like the move for how it helps Naughton get back on his feet as he battles back from this signifcant set back. Now Naughton will have access to the Cardinals' medical staff as he rehabs, continued coaching, and the club can work with him as he gets healthy to get him back on the mound and being effective. Let's hope that investment pays off in 2026!