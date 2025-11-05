Cardinals division rival waving white flag ahead of potentially contentious CBA

There is nothing quite like a rivalry in sports. When teams like the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, and Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics go head to head, the feeling around the game is much different.

For several decades, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs have had a rivalry on par with these other historic franchises. While the Cubs have been the little brother in this rivalry for the majority of the time, recent history has been more kind to the Cubs. Since 2016, the year the Cubs won the World Series, the Cardinals have gone 79-84 against the Cubs.

This recent run of success for the Cubbies has given their fans more to celebrate. However, their run of financial supremacy in the National League Central may soon come to an end.

The Chicago Cubs appear to be slashing payroll ahead of a potentially contentious Collective Bargaining Agreement after the 2026 season.

Major League Baseball's current Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association is set to expire at the end of the 2026 season. Several teams, including the Cardinals and Cubs, are preparing themselves for a new financial landscape following negotiations. Everything from a salary cap to restricted free agency could be on the board after next season, and organizations are beginning to make preparations for a possible loss of games in the 2027 season.

We're less than a week into the offseason, and it already appears as though the Chicago Cubs are preparing their books.

The team rejected the option to extend starting pitcher Shota Imanaga's contract to a fifth year that would have cost them $57 million. As a result, Imanaga opted out of his final two years and $30 million to become a free agent.

Breaking Cubs news: Lefty starter Shota Imanaga is a free agent, sources tell ESPN. The team rejected their option to extend his contract out to a fifth year. That triggered his ability to exercise a $15 million player option for 2026. He declined that as well. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 4, 2025

Imanaga posted a 3.73 ERA across 144.2 innings last year for the Cubs, and he was one of their best starting pitchers. He saw his home run total rise (1.93 HR/9), but he was still a solid mid-rotation starting pitcher. With the rise in the price of starting pitchers, it's a bit surprising to see the Cubs decline Imanaga's contract that would have been set at three years and $57 million.

The Cubs also traded reliever Andrew Kittredge and his one-year, $9 million to the Baltimore Orioles. Kittredge, a former Cardinal, had a 3.40 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 53 innings last year. The Cubs traded for the veteran reliever at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles, and he also recorded five saves for the Cubs down the stretch.

The Cubs could be clearing space for outfielder Kyle Tucker, who could sign for around $500 million this offseason. However, they could also be preparing for a financial system reset following the 2026 season. The Cubs made the postseason for the first time since 2017, but it looks like they're wanting to take a step back next year ahead of the CBA.

Regardless of their intentions with these questionable moves, the Chicago Cubs are continuing their "small market" mentality. While they could flex their financial muscle and bring on big-name players to steamroll the other small-market National League Central teams, the Cubs are instead choosing to play down to their competition.