Cardinals' direct-to-consumer streaming price revealed to be an affordable rate

The St. Louis Cardinals have mostly disappointed fans this offseason, but one piece of exciting news that garnered attention from almost day one of the winter was the arrival of a direct-to-consumer option for the club going into 2025.

Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has been all over the story for months now, and today was able to share the news that the Cardinals' direct-to-consumer streaming price will be set at $20 a month and $190 annually.

.⁦@caesardan⁩ scoop: Cardinals' direct-to-fans streaming will cost $19.99 a month



More news here … https://t.co/zyZRPymRkm — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) February 13, 2025

$20 a month seems to be about the industry standard at this point for streaming services regarding Major League franchises, and the yearly price tag of $190 brings that number down to about $15 a month. This is great news for Cardinals fans who desire an affordable option to watch games, especially as many have ended their cable subscriptions in recent years.

Fans have been frustrated for years about the industry blackouts, as many fans who wish to watch Cardinals games have been unable to due to their location. This direct-to-fans streaming option ends those woes for fans, allowing easier access to their product.

This has been an odd year for the Cardinals in terms of the future of their television rights and revenue. Last offseason, uncertainty began to brew as Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports Midwest, filed for bankruptcy and the promised TV revenue for the Cardinals went into question.

After it was announced that the Cardinals would not be getting their check for the 2025 season, they explored many different options but ended up landing a new, revised deal with FanDuel Sports Network to get the games back on TV and recoup as much revenue as possible.

While St. Louis did not receive all the money they were originally set to make for 2025 in terms of their TV package, they were able to negotiate allowing a direct-to-consumer option in pairing with the TV deal, which allows them to build up this subscriber base over time and see if that could end up being their primary path forward in the future. For now, you can access Cardinals games via traditional TV packages as well as this new direct-to-consumer streaming option.