Cardinals could take advantage of Yankees' desperation with this sneaky trade

As Spring Training approaches, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chaim Bloom have checked off multiple items of their offseason to-do list. With the team steering into a full rebuild, multiple veterans have been traded for salary considerations and prospects with potential. However, other trade pieces remain and we could see activity around those names pick up soon.

The Yankees could check in on Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar as Bellinger talks stall

Trade rumors have been surrounding the Cardinals all offseason, and they have taken advantage of those talks by dealing Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado, to clear up space on the big league roster and also revamp the farm system. In all of those trades, Bloom has received pitchers in return, showing comfort in the young offensive core and understanding that a pitching overhaul is needed in the organization.

The lineup, though, is still likely to undergo some changes before the regular season begins, with Brendan Donovan still a popular target in trade rumors and handful of major league ready players sitting on the bench or at Triple-A Memphis. Where there may not be a current answer on the roster or coming up soon, is in left field. Currently, Lars Nootbaar is lightly penciled into that starting spot, but his current rehab from double heel surgery clouds his readiness timeline. The Cardinals hope he can take over the left field spot with consistency, and that is in both health and production. Nootbaar has the underlying metrics to expect a breakout, but the constant injuries and bad luck at the plate has been a detriment to his overall bottom line.

That gray area could entice the Cardinals to expand their trade list and see what the interest in Nootbaar is around the league. A team that may be nearing desperation in the outfield that the Cardinals could be aggressive with is the New York Yankees, who have been back and forth in their efforts of keeping Cody Bellinger at a palatable rate.

The most recent update on Bellinger is that him and super agent Scott Boras are hoping to receive a seven-year deal, presumably with Boras' favorite opt-out tool attached. Rather than pony up and commit to such a long-term contract, the Yankees could turn to the trade market and give up some of their prospect value for a major league outfielder in return. That is where Nootbaar could be that lower cost option for the Yankees and do so with less of a commitment for the future. Noot is under team control for just two more seasons and is making $5.35 million this year through the arbitration process. When compared to Bellinger, who is looking for $30 million per season plus, Nootbaar presents an intriguing alternative.

Of course, health will be a main factor in determining Nootbaar's actual trade value. Management has not provided much of an insight on Noot's recovery thus far in hopes that patience will keep him from being too aggressive in his rehab. If Nootbaar can report to Jupiter and show he is progressing well and even nearing game readiness, the trade chatter around the lefty outfielder could heat up.