Cardinals could strike another trade with Red Sox based on latest Boston rumors

Baseball’s back! We’re in full swing in Florida and the desert as teams kick off their 2026 Spring Training. This offseason has been full of torrid trades and the occasional prospect in return for the Redbird fandom, lots of goodbyes, and even more new faces. New blood for the Birds on the Bat is a necessity. While St. Louis looks to reload, another fan favorite in the bullpen could be on the block.

JoJo Romero fits the Red Sox Perfectly

JoJo Romero was acquired by the Cardinals in 2022 for utility player Edmundo Sosa, and by now, it’s safe to say the pendulum on this deal swings in favor of The Lou.

Romero has reimagined his career as a Cardinal and turned in consistent, quality innings every year he’s pitched for the Redbirds. Not only has every season been quality, but he’s steadily improved since his arrival. His ERA has plummeted every year since 2022: 3.77 (2022), 3.68 (2023), 3.36 (2024). Last season, he reached new heights with a 2.07 while also recording 8 saves, a career high in both regards.

St. Louis has already teamed up with Beantown multiple times this offseason by trading them All-Stars Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras in two separate deals. Now, the Birds and the Sox could shake hands once more.

Boston is on the hunt for a steady left-hander after losing southpaws Brennen Bernardino and Justin Wilson this offseason. Right now, Boston employs Aroldis Chapman for the ninth and unpoven Jovani Moran for left-on-left matchups. The Red Sox are in dire need of someone reliable, like Romero.

In 2025, the Seattle Mariners had an incredible season. Catcher Cal Raleigh put up a season we might never see replicated by a backstop, and the rest of their team was clutch, dynamic, and explosive. When they punched their ticket to the postseason, they were a foe nobody wanted to cross paths with. The ALCS ultimately saw them fall in seven games to the American League champion Toronto Blue Jays, and one of the biggest reasons was a lack of left-handed bullpen prowess.

Gabe Spier, one of the game’s best lefty relievers, put in plenty of work, but outside of him? Crickets. If Boston wants to be a serious contender for a championship in 2026, they need a guy like Romero. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, Chaim Bloom, has shown he’s comfortable working with his counterpart in Boston, Craig Breslow. Their relationship could result in a mutually beneficial deal that sends Romero and his UFO slider to Fenway Park while the Cardinals continue to amass young talent.

If St. Louis is serious about rebuilding, they need to move pieces that don’t fit their newfound timeline when they hold the utmost value. Romero is coming off a career year, and bullpen arms are volatile enough. It’s in the Cardinals' best interest to move on from him before his stock plummets, and the Red Sox seem like the perfect fit, yet again.