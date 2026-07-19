Cardinals contribute to Venezuela relief efforts, and you can too

More than 4,700 people have tragically passed away due to earthquakes in the country of Venezuela, and the Cardinals’ ties to the nation are strong.

Cardinals who are natives of Venezuela include Yohel Pozo and Pedro Pagés. Former Cardinal Willson Contreras is also a native and has been outspoken about how heavy the circumstances have weighed on him.

Contreras recently competed in the MLB Home Run Derby and put on a show. Although he didn’t win, he led the first round with 13 home runs and launched one baseball 490ft.

In an interview, Contreras was asked what he wanted to say to his people in Venezuela.

“I love them. My heart is with them. I know that I’m here physically, but I always think of them. I’m trying to help the best way I can. It’s really tough what we’ve been through, but you know what, Venezuela’s gonna be big again.”

Other Venezuelan big leaguers have been outspoken as well.

Pagés recently appeared on Cardinals Care, urging others to help support his home country through such devastating times.

Join Pedro Pagés and @CardinalsCare in supporting relief efforts in Venezuela this weekend! 🇻🇪



A portion of every single-game ticket sale made this weekend will be donated to Convoy of Hope to help provide immediate relief resources in Venezuela and aid the long-term recovery… pic.twitter.com/TQthFfoTuZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 11, 2026

The Cardinals are among the organizations supporting relief efforts.

A certain percentage of ticket sales from the Braves series were donated to Convoy of Hope.

The Cardinals say a portion of all proceeds from single game tickets sold on Saturday and Sunday — not just to those games, but to games for the remainder of the season — will be donated to Convoy Of Hope in support of earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) July 10, 2026

Convoy of Hope is a Springfield, Missouri-based foundation that is boots on the ground in Venezuela. They are helping families obtain food, shelter, water, and more.

Some of MLB’s greatest players have hailed from Venezuela, including but not limited to Luis Aparicio (HOF), David Concepción (9x All-Star), Ozzie Guillén (AL ROY ‘85), and Omar Vizquel (11x Gold Glove), Bobby Abreu (2x All-Star), Magglio Ordóñez (6x All-Star), Johan Santana (2x AL Cy Young), Miguel Cabrera (2x AL MVP), Francisco Rodríguez (6x All-Star), and ‘King’ Félix Hernández (AL Cy Young).

Venezuela has always bled baseball, and now, baseball needs to have Venezuela’s back.

How to donate to the Venezuela relief fund

Thousands of Venezuelans remain displaced, unhoused, hungry, and without basic necessities.

Although the Cardinals’ donation window has closed, there are plenty of other ways to contribute to relief efforts. Click here to send aid.

Being a baseball fan makes you part of a worldwide family. Venezuela needs your help now. Every contribution, regardless of size, can help families as recovery efforts continue.