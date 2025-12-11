Redbird Rants
Cardinals continue pitching staff overhaul with Rule 5 pick from Marlins

And he's got an awesome baseball name.
ByBrandon Glick|
Miami Marlins v New York Mets
Miami Marlins v New York Mets | Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/GettyImages

Every year, the Rule 5 Draft marks the final major event of the Winter Meetings. Though the Cardinals weren't too involved in this year's transaction-heavy frenzy, they did make a pick in the major-league portion of the draft.

That player is Matt Pushard, a right-handed reliever from the Miami Marlins' system. A former undrafted signing out of Maine University back in 2022, Pushard reached Triple-A in his age-27 season in 2025.

According to MLB rules, in order to keep drafted players, teams must keep them on the active 26-man roster (or the 60-day IL) throughout the remainder of the following season; otherwise, the prospects' original team can take them back for a reduced cost.

Pushard shouldn't have much trouble making the Cardinals' bullpen as a low-leverage reliever on Opening Day, meaning that, barring underperformance, the Marlins likely won't get a chance to get him back.

The team's 40-man roster is now full.

Cardinals gain promising reliever from Marlins, but lose impressive starter to Yankees in Rule 5 Draft

Kevin Barral of Fish On First provided an overview of Pushard's profile, calling him one of the more major-league ready arms in the Rule 5 pool.

"In 2025, he posted a 3.61 ERA, 2.98 FIP, 10.54 K/9 and 3.32 BB/9 through 62 ⅓ innings pitched (all of that with Triple-A Jacksonville)," Barral wrote. "He has a three-pitch mix, which begins with a fastball that averages 94-96 mph, topping out at 97 mph, then has a sweeper and curveball. He also has a changeup and cutter, but does not consistently use them. He was among the oldest draft-eligible players."

His velocity and performance at Triple-A was a telltale sign of his readiness for the major leagues. Though Pushard wasn't considered a top target before the draft, he makes a lot of sense as Chaim Bloom overhauls the relief corps in St. Louis.

Pushard is the first Cardinals Rule 5 pick since Ryan Fernandez in 2023, and the team's fourth straight pitcher selected in the draft. The last time the Cardinals took a position player was 2011 (Erik Komatsu).

Of course, while adding talent in the draft is great, those players have to come from somewhere. The Cardinals also lost fan-favorite pitcher Cade Winquest, who said prior to the draft that "As a player, we all look at the Rule 5 Draft as opportunities for the players. It's beneficial for you."

The New York Yankees will try to convert him to the major leagues, which could prove difficult for the 25-year-old. Winquest has only pitched 42 1/3 career innings at Double-A.

Of course, if the Yankees can't find reason to keep him around, the Cardinals could fold him back into the organization next year.

