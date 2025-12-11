Cardinals considering a surprise candidate to take over their leadoff spot in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals are at the Winter Meetings looking more likely to subtract from their major league roster than add, but there are still questions looming around the current offense. While the infield configuration is going to be in flux, the outfield seems to be set and may contain the Cardinals' next leadoff hitter.

Victor Scott II is in consideration for the leadoff spot next year.

The top spot in the order during the 2025 season was a black hole of production. In total, the Cardinals' leadoff hitters put up a 91 wRC+, which was good for second-worst in the National League and 26th in all of baseball. Those hitters stole a grand total of four bases and were in the lower third in all of baseball in batting average, runs, and RBI. That spot is supposed to set the tone for the rest of the lineup, and if there is rarely anyone on base in the first inning, it is tough for the offense to grab some momentum and put the team on the board early in the game.

These issues led to the Cardinals falling behind early and often in games last season, and the team is working to find the best fit for the top of the order. St. Louis used a total of 11 different hitters in that spot last year, but only Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, and Lars Nootbaar started at least 10 games there. Noot paced the trio with 95 games from the top, put up a 95 wRC+, and had all four stolen bases. Surprisingly, center fielder Victor Scott II had a total of nine at-bats from the leadoff spot despite being one of the fastest players in baseball, and he fits the stereotypical makeup of leadoff hitters past.

With none of the three holdovers setting the world on fire, and potentially Donnie or Noot being shipped out of St. Louis, it looks like there is a massive opening at the top of the next year's lineup. Winn could be an option, but he has struggled there in his career, putting up a .663 OPS and only 5.4% walk rate while hitting leadoff. The shortstop has had success hitting elsewhere in the order, so manager Oli Marmol may need to have an open competition for the role in Spring Training.

According to Marmol, Victor Scott II could be one of those players that has an inside track at that job coming into next year. If either or both of Donnie and Noot are dealt, VSII should be penciled into the one hole unless the team feels that JJ Wetherholt is suited for the role. The manager was on MLB Network and was asked about VSII's leadoff potential, and Marmol was supportive of the center fielder's fit in the 2026 team, especially at the top of the order. While the overall numbers for Scott lack production, Marmol also said that the speedster showed the most growth in his approach at the plate and his skillset could be a massive weapon for the offense if he can continue taking a step forward.

Marmol acknowledged that the roster is in an interesting spot and naming a starting lineup in December is a tough task. The 2026 lineup will likely look different than last season's, and that could start at the top with Victor Scott II setting the tone.