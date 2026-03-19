Cardinals confirm highly requested streaming feature with 2026 broadcast schedule

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a long few years when it comes to their television and streaming rights, but many fans will be very happy to hear that they provided a solution for one of the most requested features for Cardinals.TV.

The Cardinals announced their television, streaming, and radio schedule for games this coming season, with all 162 games being available either locally or nationally. Fans in Cardinals' TV territory can access games without traditional cable or satellite services through Cardinals.TV, a direct-to-consumer streaming service available on the MLB app and/or MLB.com. No blackouts are experienced through this package, and fans can purchase a subscription for the full season at $99.99 or on a monthly basis for $19.99. The monthly package is a highly requested feature from fans, and will be available for purchase starting on March 23rd at cardinals.com/tv.

Cardinals announce TV and radio schedule to go along with highly requested monthly package for streaming games

Along with confirmation regarding the monthly package that many fans have asked for, the Cardinals made a number of other updates regarding game schedules and who will be a part of the broadcasts this year.

Chip Caray returns as the Cardinals' play-by-play annoucers for all local broadcasts, and his son Stefan Caray also joins the Cardinals' broadcast team and will serve as the backup play-by-play annoucer for an estimated 6-8 games this year. Brad Thompson and Mark Sweeney are returning as well as analysts, and Jim Hayes is on for his 25th season covering Cardinals baseball and is back as the reporter for all home games. Dani Wexelman joins the crew this year as their reporter for road games and will share pregame and postgame dutied with Scott Warmann.

Al Hrabosky and Ricky Horton also return to be a part of pregame and postgame, with Horton returning in his role for KMOX this season as well. John Rooney and Mike Claiorne will accompany him in the booth once again, with Matt Pauley, Tom Ackerman, and Joe Pott serving as pregame and postgame analysts on KMOX. Horton and Claiborne are also slated to host Friday Night Live once again, with it's new location being in the Cardinals Nation Resturant at each Friday home game.

Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina return for the Spanish radio broadcasts, calling all 81 home games on WIJR 880 AM. The Cardinals are also offering a Secondary Audio Program for their televised games on Cardinals.TV that allows fans to hear Ascencio and Molina's Spanish call of the games while watching the televised broadcast.

The Cardinals are currently slated to have 15 nationally televised home games this year, with six being on FOX, four on NBC/Peacock, two on Apple TV, two on ESPN, and one on ABC as a part of Major League Baseball's national television packages. The schedule is subject to change, and those games will only be accessible through those platforms.

Additionally, the Cardinals are offering the Home Plate programming package to fans this year, which will have 10 MLB-produced games on KMOV-TV and Matrix Midwest for free over the course of the year. They will also offer at least 20 Triple-A Memphis games and 10 Double-A Springfield games for fans to see the next generation of Cardinals players.