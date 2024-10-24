Cardinals championship history and World Series appearances

October baseball is what every MLB fanbase dreams about when it comes to their favorite team. There is nothing quite like a deep run in October. Every game is nerve-wracking. You're almost more anxious to watch each game than excited about what could happen. And yet, it is all worth it if your team is able to keep advancing to the next round.

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in all of Major League Baseball as well as one of the most accomplished as well. Outside of the New York Yankees, there is arguably no team in baseball history that has been more successful than the Cardinals.

Here is a summary of the Cardinals' rich championship history.

Regular Season Accolades

The Cardinals have the fourth-best winning percentage in MLB history a .520%

St. Louis ranks fifth all-time with 15 division titles

They have made the postseason 32 times, third-best among all MLB teams.

All of that is incredibly impressive, but what makes the Cardinals so great has been their combined regular season and postseason success over the years.

Postseason Accolades

The Cardinals rank second all-time in postseason wins with 134

They have played 262 postseason games, third all-time.

They also rank third in pennants won with 23 trips to the World Series.

Best of all, St. Louis ranks second all-time in World Series victories with 11, behind only the New York Yankees and their 27 World Championships.

The Cardinals World Series victories came in 1926, 1931, 1934, 1942, 1944, 1946, 1964, 1967, 1982, 2006, and 2011.

St. Louis lost in the World Series in 1928, 1930, 1943, 1968, 1985, 1987, 2004, and 2013.

While it is unlikely that the Cardinals will ever pass the Yankees in World Series wins, they will need to return to winning ways if they want to remain the second-most winning team in Major League history. The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics are both tied for third with nine championships, while the San Francisco Giants are not far behind as well with eight. The Los Angeles Dodgers are a sneaky threat as well sitting with seven World Series championships.