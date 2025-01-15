Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up coming this weekend: Here's what you need to know

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that the 28th Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up will be this upcoming weekend January 18-20 at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

The event is a longstanding Cardinal tradition hosted by the team's charitable organization, Cardinals Care, and brings together members from all levels of St. Louis past, present, and future. Fans are welcomed by players, coaches, broadcasters, and front-office members at this three-day event while also raising funds for the kids that Cardinals Care supports.

Tickets for the three-day event are available here and Saturday kicks off the festivities at 9am. Fans can expect front-row access to Cardinals team members in the form of autographs, Q&A sessions, and interviews. While there are certain autographs that fans can receive for free, there are additional current and past players including Cardinals and Baseball Hall of Famers that fans are able to meet with paid tickets.

There is also the opportunity to take a tour of the Cardinals clubhouse, which is an option for fans only during Winter Warm-Up. A new spin to 2025 in addition to the clubhouse tour is that all of the Cardinals' past World Series trophies will be present for additional photos.

For fans unable to make it to Busch Stadium this weekend, the Cardinals also hit the road in the form of their Cardinals Caravan as six different groups of players and staff head to the surrounding areas and bring the excitement to the fans. Information for all six of the caravans, schedule of events, locations, and players can be found using this link.

Site Expert Josh Jacobs and contributor Andrew Wang will be covering the event from the media room for the site as well as the Dealin' the Cards podcast. Be sure to check out their coverage throughout the weekend.

While 2025 may feel a bit different with the product we expect to see on the field, it always feels good to know that baseball season is just around the corner. These events are incredible experiences that give the fans new, up close and personal access to their favorite team and players.