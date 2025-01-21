Cardinals' Caravan lets fans get close to rising stars

St. Louis Cardinals fans have often seen the annual Winter Warm-Up as the unofficial start to the season. The weekend also includes the Cardinals Caravan, which allows Cardinals media personalities, alumni, and top prospects to go into surrounding communities that usually have a Cardinals Radio Network affiliate visit fans, focusing on stirring up enthusiasm for the coming season.

Caravan #3 included stops in Memphis on Friday, and Jonesboro, Ark., and Dyersburg, Tenn., on Saturday. The stop included Cardinals' play-by-play man Chip Caray, alumni Bernard Gilkey and Brad Thomspon, and current players Jordan Walker, Zach Thompson, and Michael McGreevy. Ryan Fernandez was supposed to join this caravan but stayed home due to illness.

Saturday's event in Jonesboro was at the Red Wolf Convention Center at Embassy Suites on the campus of Arkansas State University, benefiting Miracle League of Jonesboro.

Caray promotes enthusiasm for 2025 season

Caray and Thompson demonstrated their chemistry in the broadcast booth is as real as it gets. The pair discussed their expectations for the 2025 season. The two were quick to point out that fans will want to be there for the start of what is expected to be an interesting season. He invited fans to "grow" along with an expectedly much younger team.

Caray noted this will be John Mozeliak's final season as president of baseball operations with Chaim Bloom taking over at the end of the season. He noted that Bloom has been evaluating the organization and is working toward building their player development system.

Gilkey has been working with the organization on player development. Last season, he was instrumental with the club's Florida Complex League team. This season, he will be a roving coach throughout the organization. He said he has been working with the 2023 top draft pick, Chase Davis, this offseason. Gilkey added that he would be happy to work with Walker if he wanted to. Walker should take Gilkey up on his offer.

Jordan Walker delights fans with expectations for 2025

Walker received a bulk of the questions posed by a crowd of young fans. With many of the questions revolving around his stats and his expected stats for 2025, Walker hopes to meet or exceed the lofty expectations.

Walker said he's been working at the organization's facility in Jupiter, Fla., to build toward the 2025 season. While he's been concentrating on improving his defense in right field, he is always prepared to do what is asked of him. One fan inquired about the plans for Walker if Nolan Arenado gets traded before Spring Training.

Walker was drafted as a third baseman and said his biggest hurdle was transitioning from playing third base to moving to right field. He noted the significant difference in the two positions and their place on the field. Walker said he hadn't considered the situation as he's been working on improving at right field. "I'll be ready for whatever they ask of me," he said. "They haven't said anything to me about it, though."

Other news and notes from the Caravan:

*Willson Contreras and Alec Burleson are expected to get opportunities to take over at first base after Paul Goldschmidt signed a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees. Caray said there will be no replacing Goldschmidt, who he believes will be a future Cardinals Hall of Famer. Caray also believes Contreras will get most of the opportunities as the team will need his bat in the lineup. Contreras has also been working at the Jupiter facility on his defense at first base.

*Walker, Thompson, and McGreevey all believe Brendan Donovan will be an essential leader to the Cardinals for years to come. Walker added that Lars Nootbaar should be included as another vital leader.

*McGreevy and Thompson are expected to compete for a spot in the starting rotation in 2025. Sonny Gray will lead the rotation, with competition for a spot expected to include Miles Mikolas, Andre Pallante, Steven Matz, and Erick Fedde. Quinn Mathews and Cooper Hjerpe each have an opportunity to crack the roster this season as non-roster invitees to Spring Training.