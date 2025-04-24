Cardinals' Cade McGee 'made strides' this offseason; Off to hot start in 2025

The Cardinals saw something they liked in Cade McGee when they used their 9th-round pick on him in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The slot value for the pick he was chosen with was $198,000, yet St. Louis came to an agreement with the Texas Tech product on a deal at an above-slot signing of $275,000.

Shortly after signing his contract, McGee made his professional debut in 2024 for the Palm Beach Cardinals. While the results were not what he was hoping for, he knew it would be an adjustment period getting acclimated to the affiliate baseball way of life. There are new teammates and coaches, access to better data, six-game road trips, being away from friends back in college, the list goes on.

The Arizona native knew the offseason would be one of the biggest in quite some time.

“The off season was a huge one for me making some strides on things we highlighted," McGee said to Redbird Rants. “I took a lot of swings with data connected to the blast motion and working on my own plan and swing. I wanted to make sure that I was putting myself in the best position to succeed. Also, going from 195 to 212 throughout the offseason trying to tap into some more power going forward was a major highlight.”

After hitting only one home run in 20 games after turning pro, the focal point of using the offseason to add the extra weight really paid off over the first week of the 2025 season.

McGee has already hit two home runs on the season that both came during the opening week of play for Low-A Palm Beach.

“I think the first week I felt prepared both mentally and physically after spring training,” McGee said of his hot start. “I had the whole spring to get comfortable and get a lot of at-bats. I feel really good about where my swings at compared to last year. Finding my groove with timing and a good mindset at the plate has really propelled me thus far.”

The hot start for the 22-year-old earned him the Florida State League Player of the Week during the opening week of minor league games. He slugged three extra base hits in the first three games that included a walk-off two-run home run on opening weekend to cap off a four-run 9th inning comeback against Fort Myers.

“It was cool and all but it’s a long season and just have to take it all one game at a time,” McGee said of winning Player of the Week. “This is my first full season, and I know that if you get too far ahead, the game will bring you back real quick. I think just getting my timing and starting to find my strengths and comfort as a hitter is huge for my success this year.”

While he has "cooled off" in terms of production since opening week, he still is carrying a .878 OPS over 14 games he has played in. His plate discipline has been on full display as well, as he has walked 11 times over that span. If he can keep up this production at the plate heading towards mid-season, a promotion to High-A Peoria won't be too far away.