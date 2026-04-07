Cardinals bullpen flounders once again in loss to Nationals

Despite nine hits, seven walks, and six runs, the St. Louis Cardinals came up empty-handed in game one against the Washington Nationals in D.C.

Highlights?

The game was bookended sourly as Andre Pallante got the nod and admitted two early runs in the first inning to a young Nationals offense that’s been red-hot. Pallante was able to settle in and finished with a line of five innings, three hits, two earned runs, four walks, and two strikeouts. Although he was in line for the win, it wasn’t pretty. Pallante will need to befriend strike three if his walk rate remains so tumultuously high.

The Cardinals chipped away at the Nationals' lead with an Alec Burleson RBI groundout in the fifth.

Ramon Urias flipped the game on its head in the sixth with a two-run missile to straightaway center field. Urias has impressed early in the year, in the field and the batter’s box.

The Redbirds broke free for a split second in their half of the eighth when Jordan Walker went oppo-taco for a solo shot to put St. Louis up by one run. He ended tonight with a homer, single, two strikeouts, and a groundout that barely missed finding left field. Walker’s swing and approach have raised eyebrows early on. Remember, he’s 23; that’s what everyone’s saying now, right?

Bullpen blunders

The story of tonight's game was a rather pitiful performance by the Redbird arm barn. The bullpen tossed three cumulative innings and allowed six earned runs. Ryne Stanek and Matt Svanson were especially to blame for D.C.’s offensive outburst. Stanek served up a three-run homer to James Wood that exited at 114mph, and Matt Svanson topped that by dishing out home runs to Brady House and CJ Abrams later on that same inning.

Swanson’s velocity is down from last year, his breaking ball has cement-mixed its way into no-man’s land, and he’s lacking the conviction he was pitching with in big situations. With two options left, it may be time to ring the bell and bring in a new fighter.

Stanek’s stuff has looked the part at times, but control over his infamous splitter continues to elude the long-haired St. Louis native. If it comes down to it, the Redbirds have plenty of other options, and the worst thing the front office can do is push the same button until it breaks.

St. Louis is coming off a series loss in Detroit to a Tigers team that has playoff aspirations. Nothing to gripe about there. This series, however, is important. The Nationals aren’t looking to make any noise in 2026. If the Cardinals want to justify their juxtaposition, a series win would suffice.

St. Louis will look to even the score tomorrow with Matthew Liberatore on the mound.