Cardinals' breakout season may lead to heartbreak due to front office's incompetence

The window to lock up two of the St. Louis Cardinals' young stars is getting slimmer. The longer the wait, the higher the cost, leading to a tough decision for the team. Did the club make a disastrous mistake in not signing Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to long-term deals this offseason?

Donovan and Nootbaar are each arbitration-eligible in 2026 and become free agents in 2028. What better time to sign them to long-term deals to remain with the Cardinals for future seasons?

Nootbaar can play anywhere in the outfield and has improved his overall game this season. He's remained healthy and is hitting .253/.363/.418 with an OPS of .780. He has nine doubles, seven home runs, 31 walks, four stolen bases, 29 runs, and 24 RBIs. That is a tremendous start to the season for Nootbaar. Amazing!

Donovan is the ultimate super-utility player. He has spent much time at second base and fills in at left field. Wherever he plays on the field or in the lineup, Donovan performs at a high level. He is impressive to watch.

Donovan is hitting .330/.387/.466 with an OPS of .853. So far, he's had 15 doubles, three home runs, 14 walks, three stolen bases, 25 runs, and 21 RBIs.

The Cardinals should have extended Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan prior to their breakout campaigns in 2025

Nootbaar and Donovan are exciting players drafted, grown, and developed within the Cardinals' system. The past few seasons, when fans were slapped in the face with just how depleted the Cardinals' farm system had gotten, having these two homegrown talents is fantastic.

Both players are taking advantage of the opportunity given this season for younger players to make their mark on the club. Both have a bat that you must get in the lineup daily. Donovan takes advantage of his abilities in every position he's put in, making him a dependable left fielder and second baseman. Nootbaar can play any outfield position and has found his place as the team's leadoff hitter.

Their leadership styles and pure grit make them quintessential, old-school Cardinals. These two should be cornerstones for the club for years to come. While the front office missed an opportunity to get the two locked up this offseason, the team should prioritize getting them signed to long-term deals as soon as possible. The longer the way, the higher their price tag will be for the Cardinals.