Cardinals’ boldest deadline move should be making a blockbuster move with Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals' recent sweep at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks served as a stark, undeniable signal: It's time to sell. The disappointing series underscored the team's struggles this season and should firmly place them in the "seller" category as the July 31st trade deadline rapidly approaches. With the Cardinals now in fourth place in their division and October baseball fading from view, the focus in St. Louis should be on the future, and that means maximizing returns on valuable assets.

One of the most talked-about trade pieces the Cardinals have is Ryan Helsley. Any team making a World Series run would immediately become better. Trade rumors have linked him to the Yankees, Phillies, and Blue Jays. The suggested returns have been one or two mid-tier prospects.

The Cardinals need to think bigger.

The Cardinals would be wise to package Lars Nootbaar and Ryan Helsley for a bigger return from the Los Angeles Dodgers

This year, we got to see Chaim Bloom’s influence on the draft, going for swing-and-miss pitchers. He should have an even bigger impact on this year’s trades at the deadline. To see what trades he made as a seller, we only need to go back to 2022, when he was with the Red Sox. That year, he traded Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros: This was one of Bloom's most significant "sell" moves at a deadline. Vázquez was a popular, long-tenured catcher, but he was an impending free agent. By trading him, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Wilyer Abreu and infielder Enmanuel Valdez. Abreu won a Gold Glove and came in sixth in the voting for Rookie of the Year in 2024.

The team that surprisingly needs bullpen arms the most is the Dodgers. They have the most save situations but rank tenth in save percentage. Adding the righty Helsley to the back end with the current closer, Tanner Scott, who pitches left-handed, could be scary.

The Dodgers definitely have a prospect or two to make this deal work. However, the Cardinals should do something they haven’t done recently, and that is go bolder. Another perfect fit for the Dodgers is Lars Nootbaar. The Dodgers outfield is Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages, and a combination of Michael Conforto, Esteury Ruiz, and James Outman. Nootbaar could play any outfield position and would fit right in, considering his friendship with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tommy Edman.

Combining those two in a package would get a much better return. The Dodgers have a surplus of good swing-and-miss, roster-ready talent that could project to a top-of-the-rotation pitcher for a team that desperately needs one. Here are three pitchers that could be just what Bloom would look for that would be fair trade value.

Bobby Miller (RHP, 26 years old) Miller has already reached the majors and shown flashes of brilliance with a high-velocity fastball and an effective slider. While his 2024 season had some bumps, his pure stuff and ability to miss bats are undeniable. He has the raw tools to be a top-tier starter if he can refine his command and consistency.

Emmet Sheehan (RHP, 25 years old) Sheehan has already made his MLB debut and impressed with his high-spin fastball and changeup. While he's dealt with injuries (like many young pitchers), when healthy, he has the "stuff" to miss bats at a high rate. He has the potential to settle into a solid rotation spot, with the ceiling for more if he can stay on the mound consistently and develop further.

Gavin Stone (RHP, 26 years old) Stone showcased his potential in 2024, leading the Dodgers in starts. He relies on a high-velocity fastball and a nasty changeup that can induce a lot of whiffs. Like Miller, consistency will be key, but the raw tools and swing-and-miss ability are there for him to be a strong rotation piece, with the upside for more.

All three are major-league ready for a team like the Cardinals. If the Dodgers throw in one more prospect, this is the type of trade we could see Bloom making.