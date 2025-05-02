Cardinals, Battlehawks, and Blues duke it out for St. Louis supremacy on Friday

St. Louis is most certainly a sports town. It boasts four professional sports teams in the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Battlehawks, and St. Louis City SC. All four major sports categories are covered in this Midwest city, and the fans show wonderful support for each team.

On Friday, May 2nd, three of those four teams will all play at the same time in the city.

The St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, and St. Louis Battlehawks all play at the same time on Friday night in the city.

First pitch for the Cardinals' game against the New York Mets is scheduled for 7:15 P.M. This will be the team's second matchup against the Mets. The club is giving out reversible bucket hats for the first 20,000 fans, and the probable starters for the game are Sonny Gray (3-0, 3.60 ERA, 33 strikeouts) and Clay Holmes (3-1, 2.64 ERA, 36 strikeouts). The game can also be watched on FanDuel Sports Network.

The Cardinals played the Mets in mid-April in Queens and got swept in the four-game road series. The Cardinals scored only nine runs in the series, and the bullpen and offense failed to complete their tasks. St. Louis is a bit of a different team this time around, as players like Willson Contreras and Masyn Winn have become offensive forces since the early stages of the season.

The puck drops for the Blues at 7:00 P.M., and they'll look to even up the series against the Winnipeg Jets. So far, every home team has won in this series. The Blues lost on Wednesday 5-3 in a hard-fought game. If they lose at Enterprise Center on Friday night, they'll be eliminated from the playoffs. If the Blues win, they'll play in game 7 on Sunday, May 4th. The game will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and FanDuel Sports Network.

Lastly, the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Arlington Renegades will kick off at 7:00 P.M. at The Dome at America's Center. The Battlehawks are tied for second in the UFL standings with a 3-2 record. If they win, they'll have a one-game advantage over the Renegades in the standings. The Battlehawks lost to the Renegades on April 19th by a score of 30-15 in Arlington, Texas. The Battlehawks will look to get revenge on Friday. The game will be broadcast on Fox.

The Battlehawks led the UFL in attendance last year with an average of just over 34,000 people. The Blues have filled Enterprise Center in both of their home games with 18,000 fans, and the Cardinals are averaging around 30,000 fans at Busch Stadium so far this year. Nearly 100,000 fans will be in downtown St. Louis to watch local teams play on Friday night, and several more could find themselves in the area.

On April 6, 2024, the Cardinals, Battlehawks, and City SC all played in St. Louis on the same day. The Cardinals played the Marlins, the Battlehawks played against the Arlington Renegades, and City played against FC Dallas. The Blues also had a game that day, but they were on the road.

If you're in the city, head downtown to support the teams, or watch them at Ballpark Village or a local bar/restaurant. The city will certainly be electric if all three teams can win!