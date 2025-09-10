Cardinals' Arizona Fall League roster headlined by under-the-radar prospects

The Arizona Fall League has been an excellent platform for prospects to get some extra work in and showcase their skills to talent evaluators against other intriguing talent. This year, the St. Louis Cardinals' roster features a lot of names who may fly under the radar, but will get the chance to leave their mark as the 2025 season wraps up.

While fans would love to see names like JJ Wetherholt, Rainiel Rodriguez, Leonardo Bernal, or Liam Doyle join that mix this year, the Cardinals are opting to send names who could see their names rise up rankings with a strong fall league performance.

The Cardinals' Arizona Fall League attenders were just announced today, with the biggest name of the bunch being flamethrowing right-hander Chen-Wei Lin. The full list includes right-handed pitchers Randal Clemente, Darlin Saladin, Tyler Bradt, D.J. Carpenter, catcher Graysen Tarlow, and outfielders Travis Honeyman and Miguel Ugueto. They will be playing alongside the Blue Jays, Braves, Dodgers, and White Sox representatives for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

Players the Cardinals are sending to the AFL:



RHP Chen-Wei Lin

RHP Randel Clemente

OF Travis Honeyman

RHP Darlin Saladin

RHP Tyler Bradt

RHP D.J. Carpenter

OF Miguel Ugueto

C Graysen Tarlow pic.twitter.com/9J2kDIj3mL — Kareem Haq (@KareemSSN) September 10, 2025

Lin, who is typically seen as the most dynamic name of this bunch, had a rough 2025 campaign between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield, posting a 6.02 ERA in 16 starts, although he continues to boast great swing and miss stuff with his 61 strikeouts in 46.1 innings of work. His 37 walks were a major issue though, consistently getting him into trouble on the mound.

Saladin is another name fans make recognize. In his 13 starts and 13 relief appearances this year, Saladin posted a 4.85 ERA across 94.2 innings for High-A Peoria, and there are plenty of people who follow the Cardinals' farm system and see potential in Saladin's arm.

On the position player side of things, Travis Honeyman had an encouraging campaign between Low-A and High-A after missing a lot of the 2024 season. Honeyman slashed .287/.411/.367 in his 289 at-bats this year, and will get to add some more playing time through this experience.

Opening Day for the Arizona Fall League is October 6th, and we'll continue to update you with news and tidbits that come from the Cardinals' time there.