Cardinals All-Quarter Century Team after 25 years of historic baseball

Lineup and Full 26-Man Roster

1. RF J.D. Drew

2. LF Matt Holliday

3. 1B Albert Pujols

4. CF Jim Edmonds

5. DH Paul Goldschmidt

6. 3B Scott Rolen

7. 2B Matt Carpenter

8. C Yadier Molina

9. SS Edgar Renteria



Bench: 3B Nolan Arenado, OF Carlos Beltran, UTL Brendan Donovan, C Willson Contreras

Rotation

1. RHP Chris Carpenter

2. RHP Adam Wainwright

3. RHP Lance Lynn

4. LHP Matt Morris

5. RHP Michael Wacha

Bullpen

CL - RHP Trevor Rosenthal

SU - RHP Jason Isringhausen

SU - RHP Ryan Helsley

MR - LHP - Kevin Siegrist

MR - LHP - Ray King

MR - LHP - Steve Kline

MR - RHP - Jason Motte

MR - RHP - Giovanny Gallegos

What a team. It illustrates just how fun and special the last 25 years of Cardinals baseball have truly been. The last three years have been frustrating for fans to endure, but I think it's important to remember that the Cardinals have had seasons of rebuilding and transition over the course of their history, and they have always found a way to get back to being one of the premier contenders in the game.

You could argue that the DeWitt era of ownership has been the most successful in club history, especially in terms of building up a consistent contender. From 2000-2015, the Cardinals were the class of baseball, and they managed to keep the magic going a little bit from 2016-2022. Now, Chaim Bloom is tasked with getting the Cardinals back to greatness.

Most outlets already believe Bloom has been able to help put together one of the best farm systems in baseball in St. Louis in his two years behind the scenes, so hopefully, in 5-10 years, we will have some new names to add to this team. Winn has a strong chance to take over at second base, and guys like Ivan Herrera, JJ Wetherholt, and future prospects may make their own cases as well.

I'd love to know what you think of this team, and if there is anyone you would add that did not make the cut. I'll have this story posted on our Facebook page and on my Twitter (@joshjaco98), so make sure to reply back and let me know what you think! 2026 will be here in just a few days, marking the first season of the Chaim Bloom era and the next quarter-century of Cardinals baseball.