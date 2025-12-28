Cardinals All-Quarter Century Team after 25 years of historic baseball

Front Office

President of Baseball Operations: Walt Jocketty

The late Walt Jocketty will be forever loved by Cardinals fans for the aggressive moves he made to make the Redbirds World Series contenders in the early to mid-2000s. This is no shot at John Mozeliak that he isn't the head honcho in this; it just felt right to have Jocketty in the head chair and Mozeliak in the role he originally found great success in.

General Manager and Director of Scouting: John Mozeliak

Mozeliak was the director of scouting when the Cardinals drafted Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, so I'm going to go with him in that role again. The Cardinals did not have a POBO position until later in Mozeliak's tenure, so he filled this role as GM under Jocketty.

Assistant General Managers: Analytics (Jeff Lunhow) and Chaim Bloom (Player Development)

I mean, talk about a powerhouse we are creating here. Jeff Lunhow is back to oversee analytics again, and Chaim Bloom gets to stay hyper-focused on player development and performance for this Cardinals club. The Cardinals set the standard in baseball when Lunhow was with the club, and now they are on a mission to do so again under Bloom.

Senior Field Coordinator for Player Development: George Kissell

The late George Kissell, who really championed and led the Cardinal Way within the organization, takes on his senior field coordinator role again to help Bloom transform this farm system.

Other Members: Mike Elias, Dan Kantrovitz, Randy Flores (Scouting), Sig Mejdal and Michael Girsch (Sabermetrics), Oz Ocampo and Moises Rodriguez (International Scouting)

I mostly just did this to highlight the insane number of high-level baseball executives who were a part of the Cardinals' front office over the last 25 years. There are so many more I could name as well.

Minor League Managers: Mike Shlidt, Oliver Marmol, Ben Johnson, Patrick Anderson

Again, what a cast of managers! Ben Johnson and Patrick Anderson currently lead the Memphis Redbirds and Springfield Cardinals, and Anderson just set multiple records while leading the 2025 Cardinals Double-A affiliate to the Double-A title. Mike Shildt and Oliver Marmol served many years as managers and field staff with the Cardinals' farm system and return to those roles. Both have been solid to good big league managers, but both have been very good in roles helping young players develop in the minor leagues.