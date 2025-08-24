Cardinals' 2025 flame-throwing draft pick dazzles in professional debut

The St. Louis Cardinals' 2025 draft class was filled with exciting young talent that fans can dream on, and Tanner Franklin is near the top of that list.

The Cardinals' second-round pick this year, Franklin was an eletric reliever for the University of Tennessee, and the Cardinals planned on seeing how he could fair as a starter to begin his professional career. They believe that he can be built up to a starter's workload, and if he works on his secondaries, he's got the stuff to be a dynamic arm long-term.

Franklin made his professional debut for Low-A Palm Beach on Saturday, and he looked as good as advertised in his first look as a Cardinals' prospect.

Tanner Franklin dazzles in his professional debut for the Cardinals' organization

In two scoreless innings of work, Franklin struck out four batters while issuing just one walk and hit. His big-time fastball averaged 96.4 MPH on the evening while topping out at 99.1 MPH, and that fastball induced four whiffs to opposing hitters.

Tanner Franklin's final line:



2 IP, H, 0 ER, BB, 4 K



Franklin impressed in his pro debut, tossing two scoreless frames. His fastball averaged 96.4 MPH (T99.1) and induced four whiffs (40% whiff rate). He also mixed in a cutter, slider, and changeup. pic.twitter.com/M4TUuOwrr5 — Kareem Haq (@KareemSSN) August 23, 2025

No one has any questions about Franklin's fastball. It's a big-time pitch that touched 102 MPH for the Volunteers this year, and if you just watch him unleash that fastball, you'll quickly see how deadly a pitch that can be.

Tanner Franklin, 101 mph ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/S4yXWY3IAW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 3, 2025

I mean, come on. That 101 MPH fastball he threw for Tennessee this year was filthy, and if the Cardinals can help him channel that heater in extended work while refining his secondaries, there's a lot to like about his future with the club. The Cardinals have a lot of intriguing left-handed options in their organization right now, so a fun righty like Franklin is a nice boost to their farm system.

The selection of Franklin by the Cardinals was praised by various members of the industry, and overall, both talent evaluators and Cardinals' fans couldn't help but notice the shift in direction the club made with their picks. Between Franklin and his teammate, Liam Doyle, who they selected at fifth overall, the Cardinals targeted big-time fastballs that their organization lacked. They also went after high upside arms like Cade Crossland, Payton Graham, Ty Van Dyke, and others.

With the minor league season nearing its end, it was great to see Franklin get to make his debut, and this can help the Cardinals set a foundation with Franklin for changes to his arsenal this offseason. I imagine they are going to get in the lab to optimize his secondaries, and if all goes well, he could hit the ground running for them this spring.