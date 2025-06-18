Cardinal legend Yadier Molina returns as a manager for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Yadier Molina is set to return as Puerto Rico's manager for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He'll reprise the role that he filled in 2023 as the team's skipper. Team Puerto Rico announced the decision on Wednesday.

In Molina's first go at managing in the World Baseball Classic in 2023, he managed to take Team Puerto Rico out of the so-called "group of death" that included Venezuela and the Dominican Republic to the quarterfinals. Puerto Rico lost to Mexico in the quarterfinals, but the fact that they made it out of pool play and into the knockout stage alone was impressive given their competition.

Molina was honored to be tabbed as the nation's manager in 2023. “Yeah, that was a quick decision by me,” Molina said of his transition from player to manager. “I feel like it was the right one because I learned a lot over there in Venezuela. It was a great experience for me.”

His drive is even stronger this year to lead Puerto Rico to a World Baseball Classic championship. He'll have New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor as his team captain, the same role he filled in 2023 with the team. Other key contributors from the 2023 squad include pitchers Jose Berrios, Edwin Diaz, and Marcus Stroman, and position players Javier Baez, Eddie Rosario, and Enrique Hernandez.

Molina is becoming quite comfortable as a manager at this point. His resume includes a stint in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League with Navegantes del Magallanes in 2022 and some time with Criollos de Caguas in the 2023-2024 Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League in Puerto Rico.

Molina most recently managed Aguilas Cibaenas in the Dominican Winter League this past offseason. While he didn't find as much success in this league as he has in the past, his management style still received rave reviews from his players.

Molina's former teammate in St. Louis, Albert Pujols, will also be managing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Pujols will lead the Dominican Republic at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, hoping to take his talented club to the victory that eluded the previous squad. This won't be the first time Molina and Pujols butt heads as managers, and it certainly won't be the last, as both players have aspirations to manage in Major League Baseball one day soon.

The former St. Louis Cardinals backstop is already gaining ample support for his managerial abilities. Should he help Team Puerto Rico make it into the knockout round once more, teams throughout Major League Baseball will begin clamoring for his services. If Chaim Bloom is interested in changing directions from a leadership standpoint once he takes over as president of baseball operations next year, Yadier Molina would be an appealing candidate.

Puerto Rico will be joined by Canada, Colombia, Cuba, and Panama in Pool A once games start on March 5th. Team Puerto Rico will have home-field advantage of sorts, as all games in Pool A will be played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.