Caray dynasty continues: Chip and his twins sons carry the microphone legacy

Chip Caray’s sons, Chris and Stefan, aren’t just third-generation broadcasters—they’re carving their own fourth-generation legacy, one earned via years in minor leagues, demonstrated on-air talent, and individual styles.

Far from being handed their careers, they’ve earned each microphone—and given the viewer a bright spot in a season marred by frustration on the field.

A different kind of broadcast

Earlier this week, the Cardinals’ official X account highlighted Stefan’s presence in the booth on Thursday night’s Fanduel Sports Midwest broadcast, alongside Chip, calling it a “special father-son moment.”

Katie Woo of The Athletic’s quote added context, noting that “Chip Caray’s son Stefan joined the booth… the Caray family continues their broadcasting tradition into the fourth generation.”

Stefan himself shared his gratitude on social media: “This isn’t just my family’s dream—it’s mine too.” The dream was Stefan making a major-league debut of his own, in the broadcast booth.

Stefan’s twin brother was just down the hall, calling the game for the visiting Oakland Athletics. The 5-1 victory captured a series victory for the Redbirds, but Wednesday night provided more than that.

Yadier Molina returning to the dugout this upcoming weekend following this up, are a couple of off-the-field activities that bring perhaps needed enjoyment for a Cardinals fanbase that’s 16.5 games out of the division lead and 5.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot.

All three living the dream provides more evidence that sometimes the game of baseball between two teams under .500 is a little more than that.