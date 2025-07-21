Buried on depth chart, Cardinals prospect continues assault on minor league pitching

When St. Louis Cardinals fans discuss hot-hitting denizens of their minor league system, JJ Wetherholt tends to be top of mind. It's not surprising, as Wetherholt was the Cardinals' first-round pick in 2024 and has torched the ball throughout his quick ascent to Triple-A Memphis. But Cardinals minor league enthusiasts have also been witnessing a breakout season from a much lesser-known prospect on the farm.

Nathan Church has been among the best hitters in the Cardinals' system this season.

The Cardinals selected Church out of UC Irvine in the 11th round of the 2022 draft. As a defensive-minded outfielder, Church never touched Baseball America's top 30 prospects list for the Cardinals until 2025, where he currently ranks 11th. Unsurprisingly, that drastic change in his outlook was born of his newfound feel to hit. After an unspectacular .268 average in 2024 with Double-A Springfield, Church hit .336 with a .943 OPS in 2025 in his second stint there, earning Texas League Player of the Month honors in May before a promotion to Memphis, where he has performed even better, owning a .358 average and a 1.010 OPS.

Church already rated as one of the best defensive outfielders in the Cardinals' system in 2024, and he also possesses a strong arm and very solid speed. His power is limited, making him more of a gap hitter than an over-the-fence threat.

The issue with Church is the side of the plate he sets up at. The Cardinals are flush with left-handed-hitting outfielders in the major leagues and in Memphis: Victor Scott, Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson are with the big league club, and every regular outfielder with Memphis — Church, Mike Antico, Matt Koperniak, Matt Lloyd and Michael Siani — also hits southpaw. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has mused about the idea of acquiring a right-handed power bat at the trade deadline if the Cardinals were looking to contend, but with the team increasingly looking like sellers, that may not come to fruition this season.

Still, the Cardinals need to subtract from their glut of lefty hitters, and Church has undoubtedly boosted his trade value if the Cardinals want to take that route at the deadline or in the offseason to add to positions that are more pressing needs. The team's draft strategy was clear: Pitchers with strikeout stuff reigned supreme, and with the old adage of "You can never have too much pitching" surely top of mind in St. Louis, dealing Church for another mid-level pitching prospect could be an excellent move.

Church has emerged as one of the biggest surprises for the Cardinals' minor league system in 2025, and whether the Cardinals decide to keep him or trade him, there's no doubt that the team is in a better position with his newfound success.