Brewers manager sees Cardinals' Jordan Walker as a future superstar

The St. Louis Cardinals are at a turning point in their season, with 15 of 18 games against the NL Central. How the team manages during this stretch of games could determine our outlook for the rest of the year, but I believe we are at the point where we can call Jordan Walker's season a success. The belief goes beyond Cardinal Nation, however, as Brewers manager Pat Murphy believes we are seeing the growth of a superstar in St. Louis.

From outside, Pat Murphy sees a player who “believes, and walks to the plate in that belief system.” From inside, Oli Marmol sees a player who had to fight isolation and believing the creeping fears. In between, teammates just see Jordan Walker, and the success of being the same: — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) May 26, 2026

In the extremely worthwhile, subscription-based Words About Birds by writer Jeff Jones, his recent article was about Jordan Walker's resurgence. He did not just focus on what Walker and the Cardinals have noticed about Walker's game this year, but the Cardinal outfielder got some high praise from Pat Murphy, the Milwaukee Brewers manager. As we have surpassed the 50-game mark of the season, we can now look past the fluke or small sample size argument of Walker's production thus far and can start to safely believe that we are seeing the real deal.

Jordan Walker is a legitimate MVP candidate and becoming a household name across the league

While all of Cardinal Nation was hoping for just a league-average year from the former top prospect, Walker has done that and more, now being consistently placed in the top 5 in the NL Central MVP race. He will have to fight off better-known (and more covered) players like Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, and Elly De La Cruz, but the fact that Walker is even in the conversation is an incredible development. The Brewers manager jumped onto the compliment train for Walker and said that he has superstar potential because of his play, but also because of him as a person.

"I hear the type of individual he is, and that just does my heart good, because our game needs stars like that. I think of Bobby Witt, Jr., the kind of player he is. Some of these young superstars — you think of [Paul] Skenes. These are class acts. This is what you want representing the game, and I think the same way of Jordan Walker.”" Pat Murphy, Brewers manager

The NL Central is ripe with stars for the future. Murphy mentioned the obvious Paul Skenes, but there is also his teammate Konnor Griffin, Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner, Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski, and Reds standout Elly De La Cruz to compete for best in the Central for the foreseeable future. Walker being in that conversation is an honor, and he will be teamed up with rookie JJ Wetherholt, defensive specialist Masyn Winn, and power bat Ivan Herrera as the Cardinals hope to return to the top of the table. All told, the division that has always been seen as the weakest is now becoming the talk of MLB.

As fans, we have been cautious with fully buying into the Jordan Walker resurgence, but he is approaching a range that we have rarely seen before. Assuming he can carry on even a percentage of what we have seen so far, we could really be looking into the future of someone special.