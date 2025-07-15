Brendan Donovan's All-Star Game quote shows why he must be a Cardinal for life

Brendan Donovan's All-Star nod was much deserved. He has been the best player for the St. Louis Cardinals through the first half of the year with a .297/.367/.430 slash line to go along with eight home runs, 51 runs scored, and 36 runs batted in. Donovan ranks second among all National League second baseman with 2.5 fWAR on the year. His first appearance at the All-Star Game is much deserved.

Donovan has been endearing himself to the St. Louis Cardinal faithful since his debut in 2022. He's grown as a leader in the clubhouse, and he's taken the unofficial "captain" tag this year with veterans like Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright no longer in the clubhouse.

There's a lot to like about Brendan Donovan. From his work ethic to his willingness to help the team in whatever way necessary, Donovan is certainly a fan favorite. A son of a military father, Donovan takes a lot of pride in his country and its servicemen and women. His faith is also an essential part to who he is, something that is admirable in any profession. Donovan can play most positions on the diamond, and he's willing to sacrifice himself for the betterment of the team.

Many fans have been calling for Donovan to receive an extension ever since the 2024 season commenced. He has yet to receive a long-term contract, but his talk about the Cardinals in Atlanta during the All-Star Game media day should make every fan want him to stay in St. Louis for at least another five or six years.

Brendan Donovan's love for St. Louis and the Cardinals should make him a Cardinal for life.

Adam Weinrib of FanSided asked Brendan Donovan what it's like to represent the Cardinals at the All-Star Game festivities. Donovan's response was perfect.

"The Birds on the Bat is one of those jerseys that's traditional, that's iconic. I think representing the city and this organization wearing this jersey is something that I'm extremely excited to do."

Donovan encapsulates what it means to be a Cardinal. Tradition. Iconic. Representing the city. He's a true Cardinal through and through, and his grind-it-out mentality is what this franchise is most known for.

Donovan's trip to Atlanta wasn't easy. The Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves had two different lengthy rain delays totaling four hours and two minutes on Sunday night before the break. This pushed the ending of the 1:15 P.M. game well past 7:00 P.M. This delay caused Donovan and his family to miss their flight late on Sunday night.

As a result, the Cardinals chartered a private jet for Donovan to get him and his family, along with All-Star athletic trainer Chris Conroy, to Atlanta this morning.

Brendan Donovan missed his flight last night to #AllStarGame due to the rain delays at Busch and late game.



So #stlcards chartered him a private jet to get his family and All-Star athletic trainer Chris Conroy to Atlanta this morning. pic.twitter.com/XRZPc34i3u — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) July 14, 2025

Brendan Donovan encapsulates what it means to be a Cardinal. He's diligent, talented, and a model representative for the organization. Him being the team's lone All-Star this year proves his value to this organization.

The St. Louis Cardinals front office and ownership group should put aside financials, trade value, and market efficiency to make Brendan Donovan a long-time Cardinal.