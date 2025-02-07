Bobbleheads and City Connect apparel highlight Cardinals 2025 promotions

In my opinion, the St. Louis Cardinals seem to always have the highest quality or most valuable giveaways across the major leagues. The team consistently gives away jerseys, bobbleheads, and player-specific memorabilia (an Adam Wainwright mini guitar?!) as a thank-you to fans for backing the team. After attendance fell below three million for the first time in 18 years, the Cardinals look to entice fans with another full season of giveaways.

There are six City Connect themed giveaways, multiple jersey promotions, and four games feature Masyn Winn

As is tradition at Busch Stadium, the team will open the season with a magnet schedule giveaway to all fans over the age of 21 to celebrate Opening Day on March 27. Two days later, the team will honor Alec Burleson in the first bobblehead promotion of the year, featuring the lefty in a red Ford truck, similar to the ones the team uses to parade the players around before their home opener.

The Cardinals give items to kids and adults but this year will include pets on April 12 for a City Connect dog toy promotion. During the last weekend of the month, the City Connect-themed giveaways continue. On April 26, the first 20,000 fans 16 and over will receive an embroidered jersey with last year's new jersey design, the 27th will feature the red "STL", yellow Fleur de Lis, and Arch on a golf umbrella, and May 2 will be a reversible bucket hat with the City Connect elements.

Masyn Winn and Brendan Donovan are other players featured with Burleson. Winn has four separate giveaways including a bobblehead on May 24, a kids City Connect jersey on May 25, an adult home white jersey on June 10, and for a final time on June 21 as the main subject on a kid's growth chart. Donovan will have two promotions on the same day, May 3, with 20,000 fans 16 and older receiving a bobblehead and 10,000 fans 15 and younger get a custom headband designed by the utility player. In a nice way to honor former Cardinals ace Chris Carpenter, the team will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his Cy Young award with a bobblehead on August 15.

The remaining jersey promotions include a free giveaway on September 20 where the first 20,000 fans 16 and older receive a jersey hoodie while there are nine additional theme nights that include a jersey with the purchase of a special theme ticket.

Our 2025 Theme Night schedule is here! — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 29, 2025

On Sundays, the Cardinals will continue their Kids Run the Bases promotion where all fans 15 and younger are able to take a lap around the infield after the game. There are plenty more promotions including a Cardinals purse, mystery player apparel, and hats that are always quality giveaways. The entire schedule of all promotions can be found on the Cardinals schedule website.