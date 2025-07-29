Best fit for every Cardinals player who could be sold at the 2025 trade deadline

Brendan Donovan: Los Angeles Dodgers

Let me be clear, I don't think Brendan Donovan will be traded at this deadline, but the Cardinals are listening to offers on him, and the team that is both capable of blowing them away with an offer and may be most willing to actually do so is the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over the weekend, reports came out that multiple teams would be interested in adding Donovan if he is made available, but the Dodgers' name is the one that came up the most. We all know how loaded the Dodgers are, and if they want to come get Donovan off the Cardinals' hands, they are fully capable of making the Cardinals an offer that they can't refuse.

I am skeptical that a team will make such an offer, though, as I believe the Cardinals are going to want a ton in return for Donovan, and rightfully so. Donovan is slashing .288/.358/.421 this season with nine home runs and 42 RBI in 99 games, good for a 121 wRC+ and 2.5 fWAR thus far. Donovan plays excellent defense at second base and can also fill in at a high level at third base, left field, right field, and even play a bit of shortstop or first base. Having that kind of bat, with that kind of flexibility defensively, is a huge asset for any club. He also has two years of club control remaining.

The Cardinals should be in no rush to move Donovan, but if their window for contention is multiple years away, they have to consider the right offer here. Again, I said consider the right offer, one that they can't refuse, not just giving him away to someone who wants him. A team is going to have to pry Donvoan away from the Cardinals.

Donovan's 120 wRC+ for his career in 473 games is tied for 52nd in baseball since he debuted in 2022, ahead of players like Trea Turner, Matt Chapman, Jackson Chourio, Elly De La Cruz, and many other bats that contending teams rely on heavily. Donovan is also a leader in the Cardinals clubhouse, something that cannot be quantified in numbers, and would be a huge asset to any team looking to add him.

The Dodgers are without Max Muncy right now and could really use someone to fill in at third base until he returns. This would allow the Dodgers to put Tommy Edman in the outfield (or Donovan out there) to replace Michael Conforto, who has been awful this year for them. Adding Donovan would be a jolt to an already great Dodgers lineup, giving them even more firepower as they look to win back-to-back World Series.

I do not expect Donovan to be traded, nor do I want him to be, but it's on the table if a team is aggressive enough.

Other fits: New York Yankees, Houston Astros, and Toronto Blue Jays