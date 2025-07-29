Best fit for every Cardinals player who could be sold at the 2025 trade deadline

Sonny Gray: Cincinnati Reds

One report came out yesterday that Sonny Gray wants to remain in St. Louis for at least the remainder of this year and is not looking to waive his no-trade clause, but I still think he's worth talking about since 1. No one else has confirmed this and 2. His name as been discussed by the Cardinals with other organizations.

This might be unpopular, but if Gray is moved at this year's trade deadline, watch out for the Cincinnati Reds to be the team to acquire him.

Mozeliak recently spoke with Gray about whether he'd waive his no-trade clause, and while Gray declined to comment publicly on what he said, reports that the Cardinals are having conversations with other teams on Gray suggest that he is open to a trade. Gray is from Nashville and values his family being close to home, so he may prioritize Cincinnati due to that proximity to home, like St. Louis has.

Gray already has history with the Reds. He pitched in Cincinnati from 2019-2021, finding great success in their ballpark and rehabilitating his stature as one of the best starters in baseball. Plus, the club reportedly was one of the first to talk to Gray last offseason, and he had them as one of his finalists before he signed with the Cardinals

The Reds have a lot of pitching options, but with Hunter Greene still working his way back from his injury and Chase Burns struggling big time in his short time at the MLB level, adding a dynamic starter like Gray to their mix would make a lot of sense for their postseason push.

Gray is a great clubhouse presence, someone who can be a mentor to Chase Burns, Andrew Abbott, and other young Reds pitchers, while hopefully bringing some stability to their rotation down the stretch. They'd obviously love it if Gray could pitch like a front-line starter, but unlike in St. Louis, they have other arms around him that don't put the pressure squarely on his shoulders to perform.

If not Cincinnati, other contenders would make sense. It is unclear how far away from Nashville Gray would be willing to go, but he did almost sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks before he ultimately went to St. Louis, so it's hard to know what he's truly open to or after.

The Cardinals would like to move on from Gray's contract if the deal makes sense, as Gray is set to make $35 million next year, has a $30 million mutual option with a $5 million buyout for 2027, and is owed the remainder of his $25 million deal this year. The Cardinals will have to pick up some of Gray's contract if they want real value in return, so we'll see how serious conversations get.

Other fits: San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, and Chicago Cubs