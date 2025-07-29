Best fit for every Cardinals player who could be sold at the 2025 trade deadline

Phil Maton: Houston Astros

Phil Maton has been one of the best signings of the offseason, and he just so happens to be the Cardinals' lone signing they made this winter.

Signed to a $2 million deal toward the end of spring training, Maton's impact on the Cardinals this year cannot be understated. In 40 appearances this year, Maton has a 2.35 ERA while striking out 30.4% of the batters he faces. Maton is in the 90th percentile or better in xERA, xBA, average exit velocity, Whiff%, K%, Barrel%, Hard-Hit%, and extension this year while also boasting a 51.1% groundball rate.

No, Maton won't blow you away with velocity, but he spins the ball better than almost anyone in today's game, and having that kind of unique and dynamic look out of a bullpen in today's game is such a weapon.

For the Astros, they acquired Maton at the 2021 trade deadline and had him for their postseason runs from 2021 to 2023. It would make a ton of sense for them to add a reliever as good as Maton that they are familiar with to their group once again, especially when their right-handed relievers sport a 4.18 ERA on the year. Between Maton, Josh Hader, and Bryan Abreu, opposing teams would have a very difficult time scoring off the Astros late in games.

The American League is wide open right now, and while the Astros are not the team they used to be, they have about as good a shot as anyone at winning the American League pennant this year. Maton won't come cheap, but he shouldn't cost them an arm and a leg either. With Houston's long-term future pretty uncertain, they really need to be aggressive with trying to win it all this year.

Side note, I would be fully on board with the Cardinals seeking a reunion with Maton this offseason. The price would be a lot steeper than the $2 million they paid him this year, but as long as his market doesn't get out of control, he is an excellent reliever who is from Chatham, Illinois, which is very close to St. Louis. Maton is someone the Cardinals had their eyes on for years, even before signing him this past offseason, so if he is interested in coming back to St. Louis this offseason, they should look into it.

Other fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers