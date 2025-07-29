Best fit for every Cardinals player who could be sold at the 2025 trade deadline

Ryan Helsley: Philadelphia Phillies

Dave Dombrowski is never hesitant to make a splash and add to his team, and that's even more so the case as the Philadelphia Phillies look to capture their first World Series championship since 2008.

The Phillies recently went out and signed free agent David Robertson to add to their bullpen, but I fully expect Philadelphia to go out and add one more big-time arm to their relief core that has the fifth-worst ERA for right-handed relievers in baseball this year.

Orion Kerkering has been really good for the Phillies from the right side this year, but beyond him, the Phillies are basically crossing their fingers that Robertson is himself when he throws his first pitch of the 2025 season for them. With Matt Strahm and Tanner Banks locking things down from the left side, I expect them to add one more right-handed horse to the mix, and Ryan Helsley fits the bill.

It hasn't been Helsley's best year on the mound, but even so, he still sports a 3.00 ERA in 36 appearances this year. His fastball has become an extremely hittable pitch this year despite top-end velocity, as it has produced a -5 run value on the season. To Helsley's credit, though, he's regained his feel for his slider as the year has gone on, and it's back to being a truly elite pitch for him. If a team can get his fastball even somewhat back to normal, Helsley will be back to his dominant self that posted some of the best marks among all relievers over the past three seasons.

The Phillies like to go after those high-end names like Helsley as well, and with Emmanuel Clase off the board now due to the MLB investigation around potential sports betting violations, Helsley is likely the top option on the board. I could see the Phillies going for Helsley straight up, or potentially even exploring a package that brings them back other relievers or position players as well.

For the Cardinals, they need to move Helsley to the highest bidder, and that's what I fully expect them to do. Helsley could be someone they entertain bringing back this offseason if he really wants to be in St. Louis, but for now, the best thing for the organization is to add pieces for the future, rather than hoping that they can sneak into the postseason with Helsley as a part of their mix.

Other fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers, and New York Yankees