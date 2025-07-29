Best fit for every Cardinals player who could be sold at the 2025 trade deadline

The 2025 MLB Trade Deadline is just days away, and the St. Louis Cardinals have a ton of trade assets that teams have interest in.

Some of them are on expiring contracts and are almost guaranteed to be traded, others have team control that allows the Cardinals to be patient if they don't get the right offers, and others have no-trade clauses that allow the player to control where they potentially land.

With time ticking on deals to get done, here are the best landing spots for each of the Cardinals' most tradable assets ahead of the July 31st trade deadline.

Steven Matz: New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are in the market to add more pitching to their roster, and Steven Matz could present them with a versatile option that can fill multiple roles for them while not costing them an arm and a leg to acquire.

On the season, the Yankees' bullpen has ranked among the bottom third of baseball in ERA, and while they need a bit more help from the right side than the left, Tim Hill is their lone shutdown lefty at the moment, and the club also could use a bit of starting pitching depth or length from their bullpen.

Lucky for the Yankees, Matz fits all three categories.

On the season, Matz has appeared in 30 games, spinning 53 innings for St. Louis to the tune of a 3.23 ERA, 3.08 xERA, and 2.90 FIP. Matz has started two games for the Cardinals, coming in as a shutdown lefty in high-leverage spots, and covered multiple innings for them when their bullpen needed it. In 19 of Matz's 28 relief appearances, he's recorded more than three outs for the Cardinals, and lefties are slashing just .188/.226/.238 off him on the year.

American League lineups this year don't boast the same kind of left-handed firepower that the National League does, but when October comes around, matchups are still king. The Yankees don't need to go out and grab a guy like JoJo Romero to add to their bullpen, but the utility that Matz would give them down the stretch and in October could be invaluable to the Yankees' chances at another run to the World Series.

Other fits: New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres