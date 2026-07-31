Angels' John Mozeliak just described the exact Cardinals player he could trade for

When you've watched someone closely for two decades, you begin to understand what their preferences and patterns are. In the case of the Los Angeles Angels' interim general manager, John Mozeliak, he just made some comments that point toward a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for Pedro Pages.

After trading catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Texas Rangers, Mozeliak went on the Angels' television broadcast and discussed how much he values the "catching side" of the position and how he wants a catcher who can help a young pitching staff navigate through tough times as the club rebuilds.

Sure sounds like Pages to me!

Just had a chance to listen to Mo on the ABTV broadcast last night, and the things he said were a major indictment (derogatory) on Logan O’Hoppe.



He did not trust O’Hoppe to work with their young pitchers— perhaps why he didn’t even want him in AAA and wanted him gone entirely. pic.twitter.com/zJU80AUhVd — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) July 30, 2026

From the moment Pages debuted with the Cardinals, Mozeliak and the rest of the Cardinals organization were in love with his ability to call games, manage the run game, and just play sound defense behind the plate. He's also a strong clubhouse guy, something that goes a long way when your team is in a bad situation, like the Angels.

Well, the Cardinals just so happen to be open for business right now, and with Pages moving into a reduced role due to the presence of Ivan Herrera and Jimmy Crooks, he is available in trades for the right price.

And if there is anyone who will value Pages in a trade like the Cardinals do, it is Mozeliak.

Trading for Cardinals Pedro Pages would be the perfect move for John Mozeliak's Angels

Rumors are swirling all over the place about which catchers the Cardinals may be open to moving, with The Athletic reporting today that Jimmy Crooks is now a name to watch for the Cardinals to move in a deal. But if Mozeliak would really like to add the kind of catcher he is talking about for the second half, Pages should be available for him to go get.

While Pages leaves a lot to be desired at the plate, he is still revered for his defense and game calling, which are what Mozeliak seems to be prioritizing. Pages is among the best in baseball at throwing out base runners, and both his framing and pop time are well above-average as well. He is having his worst offensive season thus far, slashing just .204/.250/.322, but it wouldn't be hard to see how he could produce more with a consistent role again.

While that doesn't sound like a valuable player, and I don't want to act like Pages would bring the Cardinals back a huge return, we did see Patrick Bailey get moved for a nice return earlier this season despite his horrible offensive numbers. If Mozeliak really sees value in Pages joining their roster, it makes sense for the Cardinals to make that move, especially with him no longer having a regular role.

Now, on the flip side, if the Cardinals can get the mammoth offer that a team may send out for Herrera, or if they do have a lot of suitors for Crooks, a deal for either of those guys could be the way to go. But outside of one of those happening, Pages makes the most sense to trade.