American League manager and player tease their interest in Cardinals' Nolan Arenado

The St. Louis Cardinals' quest to find a new home for third baseman Nolan Arenado has been a months-long journey that all sides would love to see come to an end soon, and based on comments from one of his rumored suitors today, momentum seems to be moving in that direction.

While clubs like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and New York Yankees have seemingly crossed their names off of consideration for an Areando acquisition, the Boston Red Sox have remained a major player in the eyes of the baseball world. Local reporting in both St. Louis and Boston has connected the dots for months now, and now we have comments from members of the Red Sox who seem to be opening the door for such a move.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and shortstop Trevor Story teased their interest in adding Cardinals' Nolan Arenado

When asked by Boston media about Arenado's desire to play in Boston, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was careful to try and avoid speaking specifically about Arenado due to the nature of trade negotiations and not wanting to cause trouble for him or the organization, but he did say the two have a great relationship. When pressed further about the idea of adding a right-handed hitting third baseman, Cora made it clear that he would have a conversation with Rafael Devers about moving positions if needed.

Alex Cora says he has a great relationship with Nolan Arenado. Says if they make a move and a position change is needed, they will talk to Rafael Devers. pic.twitter.com/cQaAuk7hou — Play Tessie (@PlayTessie) January 11, 2025

While Cora did not just come out and blatantly advocate for an Arenado acquisition, he certainly kept the door open for it, and did about as much as you could to say he'd welcome his addition without saying anything that could get him into trouble. There has been a ton of smoke and speculation about how stronly Boston is actually interested in Arenado, and they are notably a team who has been in on third baseman Alex Bregman as well.

That quote alone perks my ears up, but on its own feels like a really shrewd answer from Cora. But I do find it interesting that when shortstop Trevor Story was asked about the situation, he seemed to confirm that's something that must seriously consider.

Trevor Story on Nolan Arenado/Rafael Devers rumors:



"Raffy's the face. He's our best player. I think it's as simple as that we always want good players. Nolan has made it known that Boston is a place he'd love to be. That's not any of the players here sitting here saying, 'We'd… — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) January 11, 2025

In the tweet from Masslive.com's Chris Cotillo, Story was quick to point to Devers as the face of the franchise and the guy they are building around, but he also finished the quote by saying "If Hall of Fame players are reaching out to want to be on your team, that's something that you have to entertain a little bit". Story then went even further with a quote captured by The Athletic's Jen McCaffery.

“This is a unique opportunity, but we do have a really good third baseman, in Raffy Devers,” Story said. “So, that obviously would be up to someone else to figure out how it works. That’s not my job to talk about that. But obviously just the chance of (an Arenado trade) happening is exciting, I think, for everyone because I’ve played around him a lot, and he’s as good as it gets and the intensity that he brings to a team is really beneficial. I think he would thrive in Fenway.”

Story played with Arenado in Colorado from 2016-2020 and developed a close friendship with the now Cardinals' third baseman. There have been rumblings for a while not that Story has pushed for an Arenado acquisition, and he wasn't shy to confirm that desire to the media on Saturday.

Boston feels like the likeliest destination for Arenado for a number of reasons, and today's comments from Cora and Story just confirm that even more.