Adam Wainwright stands up for Cardinals fans against viral internet troll

The St. Louis Cardinals are back. How do I know this? National media outlets are hating. And for NO apparent reason! Who better to come to St. Louis’ rescue than 200-game winner and country music sensation Adam Wainwright?

On a recent showing of Barstool Sports, two hosts went on a tangent about Cardinal fans.

Fueled by hatred that was almost ‘Cub-like’ (I’m making an inference), these two professional comedians took shots at Cardinals Nation.

In particular, Brandon Walker was quoted as saying, “It’s a historic franchise. Amazing franchise. It’s not a top-5 stadium. Let’s just all tell the truth. And you don’t have the best fans in baseball.”

That’s just a taste of his overgrown, outdated, and misplaced take.

The Cardinals have been a welcome surprise to many this year. Other than Walker, it seems.

St. Louis has done more for baseball than almost any team can claim in 2026. The ‘Tarps Off’ movement that was born at Busch Stadium spread like wildfire. Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt are two of baseball's most exciting young talents. And St. Louis’ jump to competitiveness has morphed the NL Central into a bloodbath division, where every game spells pure cinema.

Irrespective of all this, Barstool’s Walker doesn’t care. He seems ill-willed towards the St. Louis faithful. The same crowd that cheered for Nolan Arenado when he returned, after two consecutive years of mediocrity and forced clubhouse leadership.

The same fans who welcome back players of Scott Spiezios’ pedigree (no disrespect), with a roar like he was a perennial All-Star.

And the same franchise that has impacted Major League Baseball in more ways than one, dating back to Branch Rickey’s invention of the farm system. Walker’s favorite player was probably on a minor league team at one point. He can thank St. Louis after his apology video.

Fortunately for Cardinals’ fans, Wainwright didn’t hold back in his response: he came down from the top rope.

Adam Wainwright stands up for Cardinals fans

In a lengthy four-minute forty-six-second video, ‘Waino’ explained the catharsis evident in Walker’s take.

Felt like the the @Cardinals were getting lots of support from fans clapping back but to take it a step further I wanted to chime in as somebody who played there for a long time and experienced highs and lows with the organization and fan base. Go @Cardinals https://t.co/SxJcdsMZfX pic.twitter.com/wEporPgEKd — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) July 16, 2026

He started with respect, like a Cardinal.

“You’re never gonna love a fandom or team the same way you love your own team, so I get it. …

“This guy’s taken it a step too far. I know you run a show, Barstool. You guys gotta create headlines, and you love when there’s drama, and all that stuff…but let’s just be real honest. It’s kind of ridiculous. …

“I played there for 18 years. Whatever you think in this ‘Barstool world’ that you live in over there, you guys don’t know the fanbase better than I do. I don’t care what you say. I am speaking from a place of experience. I am still a huge fan of the organization. But, imma tell you this: Cardinal fans are not walking around saying, ‘We’re the best fans in baseball.’ They got that label because they ARE the best fans in baseball!”

Wainwright continued his response by discussing how engaged Cardinals fans are–how partying turns to analyzing, drinking becomes conversation, and rowdy behavior turns to class.

“You go to most stadiums; they’re having a party. Cardinals fans are watching the game.”

St. Louis isn’t baseball heaven for no reason. Between the arch in the backdrop to the arch imprinted in the grass, to the fans in the stands that have sat through three miserable seasons, hate comes with success. And now that the Redbirds are back to winning, the opposing pundits are back to hating. Smile and wave Cardinals Nation, smile and wave.